The Broken Hearts Gallery: Release Date And Cast Of The New Film Produced By Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the producers behind The Broken Hearts Gallery – when will it be released and who is in the cast?

The Broken Hearts Gallery seems to be the romantic comedy we’re long over-due.

Produced by Selena Gomez and directed by the writer of Gossip Girl, Natalie Krinsky, the new film stars recognisable faces including Stranger Things’ Billy actor Dacre Montgomery.

Who else is in the cast and what’s the release date of The Broken Hearts Gallery? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is The Broken Hearts Gallery about? Is there a trailer?

The Broken Hearts Gallery will be released in July 2020. Picture: Sony Pictures

The trailer for The Broken Hearts Gallery has dropped, and the hilarious sneak-peek looks like it might be the kind of romcom the world needs right now.

The film follows heartbroken and newly-single Lucy, who decides to start a gallery where people can leave mementos of past relationships behind them.

Along the way, she bumps into Nick (Dacre), who helps mend her heartache.

Release date of The Broken Hearts Gallery

In the UK, The Broken Hearts Gallery will drop in cinemas on 17 July 2020 – the first studio release when movie theatres reopen.

Broken Hearts Gallery cast

Dacre Montgomery is making his romcom debut. Picture: Getty

Geraldine Viswanathan is Lucy in The Broken Hearts Gallery. Picture: Getty

Dacre Montgomery – of Stranger Things fame – stars as Nick, while Geraldine Viswanathan has the role of Lucy.

Molly Gordon plays Amanda and Philipa Soo stars as Nadine, both Lucy’s best friends.

Suki Waterhouse also has a starring role, as well as Bernadette Peters.

Megan Ferguson and Utkarsh Ambudkar are also among the cast members.

