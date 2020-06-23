'Chicken Run 2' Confirmed By Netflix

Chicken Run 2 will begin production next year! Picture: netflix

Chicken Run 2 has been confirmed by Netflix.

Chicken Run is getting a sequel, 20 years later!

Netflix confirmed the news with a tweet, which read: “POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!!

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer Revealed

"But I don't want to a be a pie... I don't like gravy!". Picture: netflix

“Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent.”

Opening up about teaming up with Netflix, Aardman’s Peter Lord said: “We’ve discussed it so many times over the years and come up with various ideas but never quite found one we loved enough.

“But it was always in the back of our minds.

“We’ve got the perfect story, and the relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly.

“I feel now we can make the Chicken Run sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

Fans of the hit movie have been freaking out on Twitter, with one writing: “Oh my god I am screaming!”

POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

Another added: “This is the only good thing to happen since the start of 2020.”

The sequel will centre on Ginger who now has an egg/daughter, named Molly, with Rocky.

They have been living in a 'peace island sanctuary' since the end of the last movie, free of humans after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

However, Molly grows tired of the island and wants to leave which causes problems.

Maybe she does want to be a pie?!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!