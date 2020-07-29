Taylor Zakhar Perez Gives Out His Number To Fans Before They Break His DMs

The Kissing Booth’s Marco actor Taylor Zakhar Perez wants fans to get to know him a little better, so he’s casually given out his phone number.

The Kissing Booth 2 saw the arrival of new cast member Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Marco, and fans are quickly falling for the actor.

And it seems Taylor is more than happy with his new-found fan base, he’s even giving out his phone number for fans to text him.

Sharing a video on Instagram telling fans he wants to hear from them about everything from The Kissing Booth 2 to what they like to cook, Taylor's messages were soon filled with texts from thousands of Kissing Booth fans around the world.

The Kissing Booth's Marco actor told fans to text him about anything. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

Taylor Zakhar-Perez shared a screenshot of the texts from fans. Picture: Taylor Zakhar-Perez/Instagram

“All I can say is wow and thank you guys, because the last four days have been incredible. Do me a favour and text me, the DMs are too much for me, the commenting, I can’t keep track of it all!”

He asked fans: “I want to hear about what you want to know about Kissing Booth 2… what you guys do for fun… I want to hear what you’re reading, movies you’re watching, if you have any calls to action you’re interested in, anything!”

Taylor also fuelled speculation he’s dating co-star Joey King, adding: “What Joey and I do for fun in our time”, however he also referenced fellow Kissing Booth newbie Maisie Richardson-Sellers, adding: “How Maisie and I go out and eat loads of food” proving how close each of the cast members are in real life.

He later shared some of the text exchanges on Instagram Stories, revealing some fans reached out to him for relationship advice.

Taylor Zakhar Perez has some fans thinking he's dating co-star Joey King. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez said fans' influx of messages broke his DMs. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

And for those who didn’t believe it was really Taylor replying, he shared a selfie from home to prove it.

However, he posted one story hours later to tell his followers they “broke my Instagram”.

Taylor has become a huge hit since fans saw him in The Kissing Booth 2, cementing himself as a fan favourite alongside Joey, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

