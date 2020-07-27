Marco From The Kissing Booth: 5 Things You’ll Be Shocked To Know About Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez has become a The Kissing Booth fan-favourite. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

The Kissing Booth fans have been swooning over new heartthrob Marco and we’ve rounded up five fun facts you need to know about Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Elle Evans’ new crush.

The Kissing Booth 2 has fans hooked after it first dropped on July 24 and fans have taken a serious liking to new guy Marco, who is played by Taylor Zakhar Perez.

During the Netflix sequel, we see Elle Evans, played by Joey King, join the rest of her school by crushing on the new guy and doing so quite embarrassingly!

The Kissing Booth Fans Think Co-Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Are Dating After Cosy Pictures Emerge

But there’s definitely more than meets the eye with the actor and here are five fun facts we rounded up about Taylor that you’ll be shocked to know!

Taylor Zakhar Perez was born on Christmas Day

We’re sure we all know that one person who had to celebrate their birthday on Christmas Day and Taylor is also one of those people!

This also means he’s a Capricorn - so Astrology-enthusiasts, do with that what you will...

Taylor Zakhar Perez can sing AND play the guitar!

Taylor Zakhar Perez shows off his vocal skills in The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Netflix

Yes, you didn’t read it wrong, Marco is just as talented IRL as you imagined!

As fans of the film will know, he famously sings in Spanish during the film while playing the guitar, and it was really him.

Speaking to Pop Sugar, he revealed: "I practised my butt off.

"I was super, super lucky to have [the film's director Vince Marcello], who has a crazy amazing musical background, being an actor on Broadway. He was able to set me up for greatness and just give me all of the support I needed.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez was a nationally ranked swimmer

Before getting into acting, Taylor was actually a seriously accomplished swimmer.

He competed throughout high school and he even turned down a swimming scholarship at Fordham University to focus on his acting career!

Taylor Zakhar Perez has a dog

Taylor Zakhar Perez frequently posts snaps of his pet dog. Picture: Instagram

I know what you’re thinking, can he get any more perfect? He sure can.

Taylor is a huge dog lover and even has his very own furry best friend called Jack!

Taylor Zakhar Perez has 3 siblings

Taylor has two sisters and a brother - and yes, they’re all as good looking as each other!

They often post family snaps together, especially during festive seasons.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!