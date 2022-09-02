Will Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Be A Rock Album?

Taylor Swift could be turning to rock music. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift's new album could be her long-awaited foray into rock music – here's everything we know so far.

It's been quite the week for Taylor Swift fans since the songstress announced her tenth studio album 'Midnights'.

As you would expect from the Swiftie fanbase, theories instantly began to whirr as everyone kept their eyes peeled for the singer's infamous Easter eggs.

The 32-year-old pop icon announced her upcoming record during her acceptance speech for Video f the Year at the MTV Video Awards on August 29, she then shared more information about the inspiration behind the project later at midnight.

Fans think Taylor Swift could be releasing a rock record. Picture: Getty

Since, Taylor has kept her cards relatively close to her chest, with fans not knowing too much about TS10 in terms of style and genre, however, sleuths on TikTok think they've sussed it out.

TikTok user @bryanlicious2 made a video that pointed out a small detail with a big impact when he pre-saved Tayor's album, which is set for release on October 21.

The Swiftie shared a screenshot of 'Midnights'' pre-save page on Apple Music and commented on the genre the streaming platform had listed the album under... you guessed it – rock!

The TikTokker captioned the video: "I’m actually convulsing."

Apple Music lists 'Midinights' as 'Rock'. Picture: Getty

Not only was the content creator sent reeling by the revelation that Taylor's new album could be rock-inspired, but fans were having a field day in the comments too!

One wrote: "I’m praying bc like I need rock Taylor in order to live happily."

Theories of a rock era from the 'Wildest Dreams' songstress have long-circulated, with fans initially speculating that the follow-up to '1989' was going to be a pop-rock-infused project called 'Karma'.

As everyone starts to get excited about the new genre change from Taylor, many have been turning to a famous concert moment that boasts the singer's edgier vocals.

One video has gone viral multiple times that shows Swift performing a revamped edition of her mega-hit 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' during her 1989 tour.

If 'Midnights' is like this video, then we're all in for a treat!

