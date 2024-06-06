Taylor Swift Will Leave Travis Kelce For Sam Heughan, Outlander Star Jokes

6 June 2024, 10:38

Sam Heughan uploaded a video on in Instagram in the first week of June 2024
Sam Heughan uploaded a video on in Instagram in the first week of June 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Outlander’s Sam Heughan plans to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert where he’s 100% certain she will fall head over heels for him and leave her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce behind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sam Heughan has sent Swifties crazy after joking about attempting to catch Taylor Swift’s heart when he plans to attend her Eras Tour in Scotland.

The Outlander star uploaded a video on his Instagram in the first week of June, in which he’s dressed as the iconic character from the Starz series, Jamie Fraser.

Taylor’s just taken over a month off from touring, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy.

The musician took her needed holiday to release not one but two albums, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department Anthology’, whilst also finding time to party in Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Sam Heughan stars in Outlander
Sam Heughan stars in Outlander. Picture: Alamy

Despite footage of the pair of them being incredibly loved up at the music festival, the Scottish star seems to think he’s in with a shot. “We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland, and I think most of the cast is going, Sam explained in the video.

“She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she's gonna forget all about...him,” Sam put some emphasis on the word ‘him’ referring, obviously, to Travis.

“And fall for a man with a ginger wig… How could she resist?”, the actor joked.

“You know, she's gonna shake him off. And take me out instead. I'm really excited,” Sam finished off before making a heart shape with his hands.

In the caption, he wrote, “Welcome to Scotland Taylor! JAMMF is a Swiftie,” JAMMF is the initials of his character in Outlander, short for James Alexander Malcolm Mackenzie Fraser.

Despite joking, the overlap of Outlander fans and Swiftie fans is almost a perfect circle when shown in a Venn diagram, so naturally fans of the show and Swifties lost their minds online when the video began to circulate.

With Taylor’s song ‘Ready for it’ playing in the background, the comment section was abuzz with a fan writing “Outlander x taylor swift… my worlds collided,” while another wrote, “SASSENACH SWIFTIES—ARE WE OK?!”

One fan was in a forgiving mood and commented, “@samheughan is the ONLY man I’d forgive Taylor for leaving Kelce for”, whilst another summed up the entire experience by simply writing, “The crossover I didn’t think I needed”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Chappell Roan Has Secret Backing Vocals On Three Olivia Rodrigo Songs

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

Joey Essex and Samantha Kenny may have met before the villa

Love Island's Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Might Have History

Love Island

The Last of Us season 2 will only be 7 episodes long

The Last Of Us Season 2 Will Only Be Seven Episodes Long

TV & Film

RAYE is a singer songwriter from South London

Who is RAYE? From Age, Net Worth, Parents To Her Discography

Is Joey Essex's ex going in to Love Island as a bombshell?

Is Joey Essex's Ex Girlfriend Going Into Love Island & Who Is She?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits