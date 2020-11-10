All The Taylor Swift Songs That Feature In Her New TV Advert

Taylor Swift stars in a new banking advert filled with Easter eggs to her own songs. Picture: Getty / Capital One/YouTube

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Cardigan’ wasn’t the only reference to her music in a new advert.

Taylor Swift and her cosy cardigan collection feature in a new advert for bank Capital One, but ever the Easter-egg dropper, the pop star has left a trail of breadcrumbs in the ad for her eagle-eyed Swifties.

In the advert the bank’s spokesperson claims using their services is “the easiest decision in the history of decisions. Sort of like…,” before it pans to Taylor looking out of a large window.

“It looks kind of chilly out today. What am I gonna wear?” she says as she walks towards a huge wardrobe lined with shelves stacked with various items and accessories.

A green dog ornament and mirror ball on two of the shelves was a nod to Taylor's songs. Picture: Capital One/YouTube

Also on display was a jar of pennies from Taylor Swift's song 'The 1'. Picture: Capital One/YouTube

Taylor opens the cupboard to reveal an entire rail of the same cardigan, but the reference to her hit song from ‘Folklore’ isn’t the only song she hints at in the short clip.

Diehard Swifties have been taking a closer look at the objects on the shelves either side of the closet, which look like random household items at first glance.

The trunk from the 'Cardigan' music video was one of the first items fan noticed, but the references weren't all so obvious.

On one shelf were two dice stacked showing the number eight, which is the amount of albums Tay has had.

Taylor Swift hinted at a lot of her 'Folklore' songs on the ad. Picture: Capital One/YouTube

On the right side on the bottom shelf is a green dog ornament, which is an embodiment of the lyric from her song ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ where she sings: “She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green.”

And on the left there’s an hourglass, a nod to the lyric in her song ‘August’ which reads: “August slipped away into a moment of time.”

Taylor Swift opened a wardrobe filled with cardigans in the advert. Picture: Capital One/YouTube

Tayolr's lucky number and an hour glass were also on the shelves. Picture: Capital One/YouTube

On another shelf is a jar filled with pennies, inspired by her song ‘The 1’ where Taylor sings: “'Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool.”

Some were more obvious than others, one being a peace sign after the name of her song ‘Peace’ on ‘Folklore’ and a mini disco ball in honour of ‘Mirrorball’.

There was of course also a ’13’ ornament, which is famously her lucky number as well as the date of her birthday in December.

Taylor had even gone as far as to include a literal axe, as a reference to her lyric in ‘Invisible String’ where she sings: “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind.”

