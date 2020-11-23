Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Post Means She Actually Has A Whole Lot Going On At The Moment

23 November 2020, 13:10 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 13:17

Taylor Swift joked she 'hasn't got a lot going on at the moment'
Taylor Swift joked she 'hasn't got a lot going on at the moment'. Picture: PA / Taylor Swift/Twitter

We’ve come to learn that when Taylor Swift says there’s “not a lot going on at the moment,” she’s actually very busy.

Taylor Swift can’t sneeze without Swifites analysing her every move, as the queen of Easter Eggs is known for filling each of her social media posts, videos, and songs with clues about what else fans can expect from her.

So when Tay Tay posted a photo of herself relaxing on a sofa in a rustic-looking cabin with the caption: “Not a lot going on at the moment,” all fans could do was zoom in on every single detail in the picture looking for hidden messages.

Unsurprisingly there’s already a lot of theories about the time she posted (22 November) and fans are predicting her music video for 'Exile' might be coming.

Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her old music
Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her old music. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Last time Taylor posted a selfie with the exact same caption, it emerged a few months later she had in fact been working on the sensational surprise album ‘Folklore’ at the time.

And now that she’s got us frenzied all over again, fans want to know what exactly it is Taylor has going on at the moment.

Of course, diehard Swifites know Taylor is re-recording all of her old music, after Scooter Braun sold her masters to an equity firm after purchasing the record label she was once signed to, Big Machine Records.

The huge project meant the ‘Invisible String’ singer missed out on the AMAs, but when she won a total of three – that’s right, three – gongs at the American Music Awards on Sunday night Taylor said she “can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Taylor Swift is back at the location where she recorded her old music
Taylor Swift is back at the location where she recorded her old music. Picture: PA

She said: “The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Taylor is re-recording her first six albums but it doesn’t mean she has nothing new to present to fans, explaining in a recent statement on Twitter she has “plenty of surprises” underway.

“I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store and I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up.”

It comes after a private equity company bought 100 per cent of her music, videos and album art from Scooter Braun which Taylor claims was without her knowledge.

