Taylor Swift Assures Fan’s She’s ‘Ok’ After Joe Alwyn Split

18 April 2023, 11:59

Taylor swift and Joe Alwyn split earlier this year after six years together
Taylor swift and Joe Alwyn split earlier this year after six years together. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift subtly assured fans at her Tampa concert that she’s doing okay in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn.

Following the news Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split, Swifties are concerned about their idol as she continues The Eras Tour in the US.

But during her concert in Tampa Florida on Saturday Taylor reassured her fans she’s doing just fine.

As she performed ‘Delicate’, a fan held up a sign reading: “You OK?” And she responded with a thumbs-up.

Other Swifties are applauding the fan for putting the sign down after her response.

Taylor Swift dives into the stage

Taylor Swift reassured fans she's ok during her Florida concert on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift reassured fans she's ok during her Florida concert on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The clip has now gone viral on TikTok as fans are happy to see the pop sensation is in a good place following the end of her six-year relationship with Joe.

One fan commented on the clip: “Okay now nobody else bring a sign.”

Another said: “This is so cute bc be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment.”

“At least they put it up when she was near then put it down immediately,” commented a third.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift is mid-way through her US tour dates
Taylor Swift is mid-way through her US tour dates. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Joe reportedly split shortly before her Eras Tour kicked off in March, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight the relationship had ‘run its course.’

The news of their split came months after rumours emerged that Taylor and Joe were engaged, something the couple never confirmed.

