Taylor Swift Channeled Boyfriend Joe Alwyn With Grammys After-Party Look

9 February 2023, 17:16

Taylor Swift wore something borrowed on Grammy night
Taylor Swift wore something borrowed on Grammy night. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift rocked up to her Grammys after-party with a sweet nod to Joe Alwyn and our hearts can't take it!

It looked like Taylor Swift had an unforgettable time at the 65th Grammy Awards, and the night got even better when she threw her star-studded after-party!

Pictures from the soirée soon flooded social media, and everyone couldn't get enough of Taylor posing with her famous friends – but it gets better...

13 Grammys After-Party Pictures That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that the 33-year-old songstress had paired her glitzy gown with a familiar-looking leather jacket.

Joe Alwyn may not have been at the post-Grammys bash but he was there in spirit as his girlfgriend opted to borrow an item from his wardrobe – how sweet!

Taylor sported her boyfriend's clothing
Taylor sported her boyfriend's clothing. Picture: Instagram
Joe Alwyn lent his leather jacket to Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn lent his leather jacket to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Fans remembered the leather bomber jacket from Joe’s 2022 press tour for Catherine Called Birdy, he wore the piece with a white T-shirt and janes – very James dean of him!

Swift gave it whole new lease of life when she layered it with her green sequinned dress and we just can't get over the pictures.

Everyone from Lana Del Rey to Jack Antonoff to Sabrina Carpenter were at the 'Midnights' musician's after-party, but it was the photos posted by the band MUNA that altered fans to Taylor's sweet homage to her boyfriend.

Swifties took to Twitter to gush over the couple's adorable antics, one wrote: "all I see is that joe’s oversized comfy jacket rn and that smile on Taylor’s face."

Fans instantly recognised Joe's jacket
Fans instantly recognised Joe's jacket. Picture: Getty

Another posted: "taylor wearing joe’s jacket is the only thing i’m living for."

As we all know by now, the pop star and actor have been dating since 2016 and they have since become a real-life love story in our eyes!

The pair famously like to keep their relationship out of the public eye, but fans live for moments like this!

