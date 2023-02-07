13 Grammys After-Party Pictures That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

7 February 2023, 11:52

The 2023 Grammys after-party looked unreal
The 2023 Grammys after-party looked unreal. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the pictures of the 2023 Grammy Awards after-parties that you just have to see, from Taylor Swift's very own bash to the Universal Music Group's celebrations...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Grammys is one of the biggest nights in music, but the fun continued once the ceremony wrapped as A-listers threw their own after-parties!

What we'd give to be a fly on the wall at some of these bashes... well, luckily for us some stars have shared an inside look into what these soirées are like.

A Closer Look At The Most Iconic Grammys 2023 Outfits And Best Dressed Stars From Beyoncé To Harry Styles

These behind-the-scenes pictures of the world's most famous musicians and actors hanging out post-Grammys makes us feel like we could have been there!

The likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the 65th Grammy Awards in style – read on to get your after-party fix...

  1. Troye Sivan made all of our dreams come true when he shared his film snaps from Taylor's Grammys arfter-party

    Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey
    Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey. Picture: Troye Sivan/Instagram
    The 'Snow On The Beach' collaborators were all hugs
    The 'Snow On The Beach' collaborators were all hugs. Picture: Twitter

  2. Sabrina Carpenter was spotted partying post-Grammy ceremony

    Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Jackson
    Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Jackson. Picture: Getty
    Sabrina Carptenter poses with Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini
    Sabrina Carptenter poses with Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini. Picture: Twitter

  3. Fletcher gave us an insider look into the bash Swift threw at Chateau Marmont hotel

    Fletcher shared party snaps to the 'Gram
    Fletcher shared party snaps to the 'Gram. Picture: Fletcher/Instagram
    Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher
    Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher. Picture: Twitter

  4. Hayley Kiyoko posted a slew of snaps showing the celebrations after the ceremony

    Hayley Kiyoko attended Taylor's party
    Hayley Kiyoko attended Taylor's party. Picture: Hayley Kiyoko/Instagram
    The party was brimming with celebs
    The party was brimming with celebs. Picture: Hayley Kiyoko/Instagram

  5. Joe Jonas hung out with pop and country legend Shania Twain at the UMG party

    Joe Jonas was photographed with Shania Twain
    Joe Jonas was photographed with Shania Twain. Picture: Getty

  6. Best pals Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray attended Universal Music Group's Grammy Award after-party

    Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray
    Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray. Picture: Getty

  7. Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Charlie Grant and more partied the night away

    The lavish hotel was rented for the bash
    The lavish hotel was rented for the bash. Picture: Twitter
    13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer attended
    13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer attended. Picture: Twitter

  8. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were dressed to the nines

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked loved-up
    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked loved-up. Picture: Getty

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

News

Claudia Fogarty arrived on Love Island during the heart race challenge

Who Is Claudia Fogarty? 5 Facts You Need To Know About The Love Island Bombshell

Love Island

All the adorable photos of Molly-Mae's baby girl Bambi

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

News

The ending of You season 3 explained

How Netflix’s You Season 3 Ended & What's Next For Joe Goldberg

News

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship