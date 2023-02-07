13 Grammys After-Party Pictures That Make Us Feel Like We Were There

The 2023 Grammys after-party looked unreal. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the pictures of the 2023 Grammy Awards after-parties that you just have to see, from Taylor Swift's very own bash to the Universal Music Group's celebrations...

The Grammys is one of the biggest nights in music, but the fun continued once the ceremony wrapped as A-listers threw their own after-parties!

What we'd give to be a fly on the wall at some of these bashes... well, luckily for us some stars have shared an inside look into what these soirées are like.

These behind-the-scenes pictures of the world's most famous musicians and actors hanging out post-Grammys makes us feel like we could have been there!

The likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the 65th Grammy Awards in style – read on to get your after-party fix...

Troye Sivan made all of our dreams come true when he shared his film snaps from Taylor's Grammys arfter-party Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey. Picture: Troye Sivan/Instagram The 'Snow On The Beach' collaborators were all hugs. Picture: Twitter Sabrina Carpenter was spotted partying post-Grammy ceremony Sabrina Carpenter and Paris Jackson. Picture: Getty Sabrina Carptenter poses with Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini. Picture: Twitter Fletcher gave us an insider look into the bash Swift threw at Chateau Marmont hotel Fletcher shared party snaps to the 'Gram. Picture: Fletcher/Instagram Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher. Picture: Twitter Hayley Kiyoko posted a slew of snaps showing the celebrations after the ceremony Hayley Kiyoko attended Taylor's party. Picture: Hayley Kiyoko/Instagram The party was brimming with celebs. Picture: Hayley Kiyoko/Instagram Joe Jonas hung out with pop and country legend Shania Twain at the UMG party Joe Jonas was photographed with Shania Twain. Picture: Getty Best pals Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray attended Universal Music Group's Grammy Award after-party Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray. Picture: Getty Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Charlie Grant and more partied the night away The lavish hotel was rented for the bash. Picture: Twitter 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer attended. Picture: Twitter Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were dressed to the nines Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked loved-up. Picture: Getty

