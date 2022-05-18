Taylor Swift Couldn't Be Prouder To Receive Honorary Doctorate From NYU

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift looked like every other proud graduate as she prepared to receive her honorary doctorate from NYU.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is receiving an honorary doctorate from NYU six years after manifesting the achievement after finding out pal Ed Sheeran had one of his own.

As she prepared for the traditional ceremony, where she’ll give a speech before receiving the title Doctor of Fine Arts, honours cause, Taylor shared a video of herself getting ready for the big day.

6 Times Taylor Swift Was An IRL Angel For Her Fans

In a post on Instagram Taylor began a Reel with a clip of herself wearing a jumper, looking out of the window in the car – in classic Tay music vid fashion – on her way to New York, before putting on leopard print heels and a black dress for the occasion.

Taylor Swift manifested her honorary doctorate. Picture: Getty

She also captured the moment she zipped up her gown for the ceremony and put on the doctoral bonnet.

Tay then posed for a photo with her thumbs up, returning to her car to head to NYU’s graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

The ‘1989’ singer captioned the video: “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU.”

It was way back in 2016 the pop singer manifested her doctorate, admitting during her 73 Questions with Vogue that she wanted an honorary doctorate ‘because Ed Sheeran has one.’

Taylor Swift manifested her honorary NYU doctorate. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Ed was awarded one in 2015 from University Campus Suffolk in his home county of Ipswich for his ‘outstanding contribution to music’.

In her Q&A series with Vogue Taylor was asked: “What’s one goal you’re determined to achieve in your lifetime?”

She responded: “I really want an honorary doctorate degree because Ed Sheeran has one and I feel like he looks down on me now because I don’t have one.”

Taylor’s music has long been admired by NYU, who previously conducted a class in her work, although she didn’t have a direct role in that curriculum.

It will be the pop icon’s first degree, after she spent her teenage years topping the charts before graduating high school.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital