Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street Home Is Up For Sale For £14 Million

Taylor Swift's former home on Cornelia Street, in New York, is up for sale. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift’s famous Cornelia Street townhouse is on the market.

She’ll never walk Cornelia Street again, Taylor Swift is selling the house she dedicated a whole song to on her ‘Lover’ album.

Taylor rented the house in 2016 while her Tribeca apartment was under renovation and it’s now on the market for a whopping $17.9 million (£14 million).

‘Cornelia Street’ was inspired by the start of Tay’s relationship with now-ex Joe Alwyn, in which she sings: “We were in the backseat / Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar / I rent a place on Cornelia Street / I say casually in the car.”

The stunning home, listed by Corcoran, is a three-storey townhouse built in 1870 which has been transformed into a luxurious home complete with a swimming pool, outdoor terrace and double height ceilings.

Taylor Swift lived in Cornelia Street while her own home was renovated. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has written many songs about her love of New York. Picture: Alamy

The house is on sale for $17.995 million or you can rent the place for $45,000 (£36,000) a month.

Nestled in New York’s West Village, the roomy house is perfect for entertaining, with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and five bathrooms!

The two bedrooms on the third floor each have their own private terrace and one with a walk-in wardrobe and if that wasn’t enough to dream about; the roof terrace has open views of downtown New York, with the city’s hottest restaurants and shops mere moments away.

We can just see Tay curled up on the terrace’s crisp white sofas writing her 2019 hit, which is thought to be inspired by Joe, who she split from earlier this year.

Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street home inspired the song on her 'Lover' album. Picture: Alamy

In the song she sings about her fear of losing her love, penning: “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again / That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again.”

Taylor and Joe broke up weeks before The Eras Tour started, after six years of dating but they reportedly ended amicably.

It’s thought Tay is now dating The 1965 frontman Matty Healy.

