Fans Want Taylor Swift To Re-Release Her Christmas Album

Has a Swiftie Christmas come early? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Is Taylor Swift releasing her 'Holiday Collection (Taylor's Version)'? Fans want the star to re-release her Christmas album this year...

Taylor Swift has already gifted us with a myriad of songs in the last couple of years, what with her re-recorded albums and the arrival of her tenth studio record, 'Midnights'.

As Taylor's content mill keeps on churning (at a record-breaking rate), fans are hoping they'll get a Christmas present this year in the form of the pop star's 'Holiday Collection'.

The 32-year-old has been on a mission to re-release her first six albums but Swifties can't help but wonder if she will extend the 'Taylor's Version' treatment to her festive album from 2008 (she was just 18 when she made it)!

With Swift's 33rd birthday soon approaching, fans are theorising that she may celebrate with a wintery release!

Fans want Taylor to treat us to a Christmas re-release. Picture: Alamy

The singer-songwriter's birthday falls on December 13th – which is, of course, her favourite number!

One fan posted the idea to Twitter, and 'Taylor Swift's Holiday Collection (Taylor's Version)' began to gain traction, they wrote: "I have a big feeling that @taylorswift13 will announce that she will be releasing the Holiday Collection (Taylor's Version) on her birthday, as a Christmas gift to the fans."

The Chrismas project, which was originally titled 'Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection', is one of four EPs she's released throughout her long-standing career.

I have a big feeling that @taylorswift13 will announce that she will be releasing the Holiday Collection (Taylor's Version) on her birthday, as a Christmas gift to the fans. pic.twitter.com/Rv3V0nfzSM — Romari the Mastermind (@romaricharlz13) December 7, 2022

Could we be getting Taylor's Christmas album in 2022? Picture: Taylor Swift/Artwork

It was put out over 14 years ago and featured everything from pop songs to covers of carols, some tracks included the likes of 'Last Christmas', 'Santa Baby' and 'Silent Night'.

This isn't the icon's only foray into festive music, she released 'Christmas Tree Farm' in December 2019, which is partly inspired by her upbringing on – you guessed it – a Christmas tree farm, how adorable!

Only time will tell if the fans were right about this one!

