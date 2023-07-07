Taylor Swift Fans Divided Over 'Better Than Revenge' Lyric Change

Taylor Swift has updated her lyrics for 'Better Than Revenge'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' upon 'Speak Now's release and everyone is talking about the controversial alteration.

Taylor Swift gives her fans many reasons to be on the edge of their seats and the internet had been speculating whether the mastermind would change some of her lyrics.

The pop powerhouse finally dropped 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' on July 7, 13 years after she first released her third studio album.

'Better Than Revenge', a fan-favourite track, had been called into question in recent years after the chorus was deemed controversial by some.

Well, it turns out that the 2023 treatment gave the pop-punk song a lyrical update, meaning fans can no longer sing along to the line: "She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.”

Taylor switched out the lyric for something less contentious, she sings in the new version: “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

Taylor Swift has updated her latest lyrics. Picture: Getty

The alteration lines up with Taylor's feminist views, she's long campaigned against the media's judgement of women and their fixation on their dating lives – something she has been subjected to for much of her career.

Despite opting for a more anodyne version, fans are debating the change in online discussions.

Taylor originally penned the lyric at 19, while some believe it's right to reflect her new stance as a 33-year-old, others argue that the authenticity of the track should be preserved.

One fan took to Twitter to argue the case, mentioning a similar controversy involving Hayley Williams' band, they wrote: "If paramore can perform misery business in the year 2023 then taylor swift can keep the lyrics to better than revenge the same."

Others admitted that they can't seem to get the hang of the new words, another tweet read: "Better Than Revenge has the same lyrics if you just scream over her."

if paramore can perform misery business in the year 2023 then taylor swift can keep the lyrics to better than revenge the same — jodie (@jodieegrace) July 6, 2023

Better Than Revenge has the same lyrics if you just scream over her — Nick (@NickZararis) July 7, 2023

Taylor originally wrote the song when she was a teenager. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift - Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

The 2010 album cut is widely assumed to be about former flame Joe Jonas (circa 2008) and how he reportedly moved on with actress Camilla Belle shortly after their romance had ended.

In the line before the highly-discussed lyric, Taylor drops a hint: "She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think, she’s an actress."

The 'Midnights' songstress has addressed controversy before, in 2014 she revealed to The Guardian she said: “I was 18 when I wrote that. That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend.

"Then you grow up and realise no one takes someone from you if they don’t want to leave," a then-25-year-old Taylor cleared up the discussion.

