What Time Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out In The UK?

26 May 2022, 16:04

Stranger Things season 4 will be released on May 27
Stranger Things season 4 will be released on May 27. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Stranger Things season 4, what time the new series drops in the UK and how long each episode will be.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The release date of Stranger Things season 4 is finally here after what feels like forever - and here’s the lowdown on what time it’s coming out so you can binge-watch it.

The latest trailer promises a jam-packed turn of events for a seemingly cursed Hawkins and Will, Mike, Dustin, Max and the rest of the gang after Elle lost her supernatural powers.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Was Nearly In Stranger Things

To treat fans to just how long we’ve been waiting for the new season to return - season 4 is set to be the longest season of the series so far!

So, get prepared to binge-watch the fan-fave Netflix series - and here’s everything you need to know about what time it comes out in the UK…

Stranger Things season 4 is dropping on May 27
Stranger Things season 4 is dropping on May 27. Picture: Netflix

What time does Stranger Things come out in the UK

As with most series and films on Netflix, the release time will be based on a midnight release according to the streaming service’s headquarters in California.

This means that Stranger Things season 4 will drop on May 27 at midnight Pacific Time (PT).

For all you UK fans, this means that you’ll be able to watch the new season from 8am (GMT) on May 27.

Stranger Things season 4 will have longer running episodes
Stranger Things season 4 will have longer running episodes. Picture: Netflix
Season 4 of Stranger Things can be streamed from 8am in the UK
Season 4 of Stranger Things can be streamed from 8am in the UK. Picture: Netflix

How long are the Stranger Things episodes in season 4?

As previously reported, Stranger Things season 4 will be dropping in two volumes, and each will have a longer running time of episodes compared to prior seasons.

The run-times for season 4 are as follows:

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 1:

  • Episode 1: 1 hour 16 minutes
  • Episode 2: 1 hour 15 minutes
  • Episode 3: 1 hour 3 minutes
  • Episode 4: 1 hour 17 minutes
  • Episode 5: 1 hour 14 minutes
  • Episode 6: 1 hour 13 minutes
  • Episode 7: 1 hour 38 minutes

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2:

  • Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes
  • Episode 9: 2 hour 30 minutes

However, you will have to wait until July 1st to watch Volume 2 - just to keep us in suspense that bit longer!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed has surprised us with a new version of his latest album!

Ed Sheeran Is Releasing A Tour Edition Of 'Equals'

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat has been seen for the first time since his horrific accident

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner’s Boyfriend Spotted For First Time Since Near-Fatal Accident

Harry Styles apologised for his risqué songs...

Harry Styles Apologises To Mum For Racy Lyrics At London Show

Marcus Rashford and his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi are now engaged!

Marcus Rashford Gets Engaged To Long-Term Girlfriend Lucia Loi With Lavish Proposal

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island has ditched her lip fillers

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips Looks Unrecognisable After Dissolving Fillers

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star