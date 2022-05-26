What Time Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out In The UK?

Stranger Things season 4 will be released on May 27. Picture: Netflix

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Stranger Things season 4, what time the new series drops in the UK and how long each episode will be.

The release date of Stranger Things season 4 is finally here after what feels like forever - and here’s the lowdown on what time it’s coming out so you can binge-watch it.

The latest trailer promises a jam-packed turn of events for a seemingly cursed Hawkins and Will, Mike, Dustin, Max and the rest of the gang after Elle lost her supernatural powers.

To treat fans to just how long we’ve been waiting for the new season to return - season 4 is set to be the longest season of the series so far!

So, get prepared to binge-watch the fan-fave Netflix series - and here’s everything you need to know about what time it comes out in the UK…

Stranger Things season 4 is dropping on May 27. Picture: Netflix

What time does Stranger Things come out in the UK

As with most series and films on Netflix, the release time will be based on a midnight release according to the streaming service’s headquarters in California.

This means that Stranger Things season 4 will drop on May 27 at midnight Pacific Time (PT).

For all you UK fans, this means that you’ll be able to watch the new season from 8am (GMT) on May 27.

Stranger Things season 4 will have longer running episodes. Picture: Netflix

Season 4 of Stranger Things can be streamed from 8am in the UK. Picture: Netflix

How long are the Stranger Things episodes in season 4?

As previously reported, Stranger Things season 4 will be dropping in two volumes, and each will have a longer running time of episodes compared to prior seasons.

The run-times for season 4 are as follows:

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 1:

Episode 1: 1 hour 16 minutes

1 hour 16 minutes Episode 2: 1 hour 15 minutes

1 hour 15 minutes Episode 3: 1 hour 3 minutes

1 hour 3 minutes Episode 4: 1 hour 17 minutes

1 hour 17 minutes Episode 5: 1 hour 14 minutes

1 hour 14 minutes Episode 6: 1 hour 13 minutes

1 hour 13 minutes Episode 7: 1 hour 38 minutes

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2:

Episode 8: 1 hour 25 minutes

1 hour 25 minutes Episode 9: 2 hour 30 minutes

However, you will have to wait until July 1st to watch Volume 2 - just to keep us in suspense that bit longer!

