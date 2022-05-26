What Time Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out In The UK?

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
26 May 2022, 16:04
Here’s everything you need to know about the release date of Stranger Things season 4, what time the new series drops in the UK and how long each episode will be.
The release date of Stranger Things season 4 is finally here after what feels like forever - and here’s the lowdown on what time it’s coming out so you can binge-watch it.
The latest trailer promises a jam-packed turn of events for a seemingly cursed Hawkins and Will, Mike, Dustin, Max and the rest of the gang after Elle lost her supernatural powers.
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Was Nearly In Stranger Things
To treat fans to just how long we’ve been waiting for the new season to return - season 4 is set to be the longest season of the series so far!
So, get prepared to binge-watch the fan-fave Netflix series - and here’s everything you need to know about what time it comes out in the UK…
As with most series and films on Netflix, the release time will be based on a midnight release according to the streaming service’s headquarters in California.
This means that Stranger Things season 4 will drop on May 27 at midnight Pacific Time (PT).
For all you UK fans, this means that you’ll be able to watch the new season from 8am (GMT) on May 27.
As previously reported, Stranger Things season 4 will be dropping in two volumes, and each will have a longer running time of episodes compared to prior seasons.
The run-times for season 4 are as follows:
Stranger Things Season 4 volume 1:
Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2:
However, you will have to wait until July 1st to watch Volume 2 - just to keep us in suspense that bit longer!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital