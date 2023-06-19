Squid Game Season 2’s Cast: All The Returning Characters & New Cast Members

19 June 2023, 17:03

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Which characters will be returning for Squid Game series 2? Here’s the lowdown on the new cast members and who will be reprising their roles…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More details have emerged about the second series of Squid Game as the cast has finally been announced!

Netflix confirmed that four key actors will be returning for the second season of the Korean hit drama series, while four new cast members will be joining.

With season 2 having an expected 2024 release date, keep scrolling for more info on the cast members who will be taking centre stage as the second season of Squid Game unfolds next year…

A Real-Life Squid Game Is Coming To Netflix

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4: Including What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel

Netflix has announced the cast for Squid Game season 2
Netflix has announced the cast for Squid Game season 2. Picture: Netflix
Squid Game is returning for season 2 in 2024
Squid Game is returning for season 2 in 2024. Picture: Netflix

Who has been cast in Squid Game season 2?

The cast members returning for Squid Game season 2:

  • Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun (player 456)
  • Lee Byung-hun will be reprising his role as the Front Man
  • Wi Ha-joon will be returning as police detective Jun-ho
  • Gong Yoo will also be coming back as the recruiter

Hwang Dong-hyuk is also returning to direct and executive produce the upcoming season of the series.

Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun
Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun. Picture: Netflix
Four new cast members will be joining Squid Game for season 2
Four new cast members will be joining Squid Game for season 2. Picture: Netflix

The new Squid Game cast members:

  • Yim Si-wan
  • Kang Ha-Neul
  • Park Sung-hoon
  • Yang Dong-geun

While it's not currently known who the new cast members will be playing in the second series, fans have shared their excitement for the latest update.

An official release date is yet to be announced but director Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a Netflix press conference in September last year that filming will begin in 2023, adding that the new series be released next year.

Keep an eye on this page for the latest on Squid Game season 2!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Doja Cat has entered a new era

Doja Cat Is Commanding ‘Attention’ With New Musical Direction

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock stopped into Capital's studios

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Rebirth' Of Career As She Officially Goes Solo

Shows & Presenters

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Baby Bump Pictures After Announcing Pregnancy With Travis Barker

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star