Squid Game Season 2’s Cast: All The Returning Characters & New Cast Members
19 June 2023, 17:03
Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2
Which characters will be returning for Squid Game series 2? Here’s the lowdown on the new cast members and who will be reprising their roles…
More details have emerged about the second series of Squid Game as the cast has finally been announced!
Netflix confirmed that four key actors will be returning for the second season of the Korean hit drama series, while four new cast members will be joining.
With season 2 having an expected 2024 release date, keep scrolling for more info on the cast members who will be taking centre stage as the second season of Squid Game unfolds next year…
Who has been cast in Squid Game season 2?
The cast members returning for Squid Game season 2:
- Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun (player 456)
- Lee Byung-hun will be reprising his role as the Front Man
- Wi Ha-joon will be returning as police detective Jun-ho
- Gong Yoo will also be coming back as the recruiter
Hwang Dong-hyuk is also returning to direct and executive produce the upcoming season of the series.
The new Squid Game cast members:
- Yim Si-wan
- Kang Ha-Neul
- Park Sung-hoon
- Yang Dong-geun
While it's not currently known who the new cast members will be playing in the second series, fans have shared their excitement for the latest update.
An official release date is yet to be announced but director Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a Netflix press conference in September last year that filming will begin in 2023, adding that the new series be released next year.
Keep an eye on this page for the latest on Squid Game season 2!
