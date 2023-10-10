On Air Now
10 October 2023, 12:25 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 14:51
Taylor Swift doesn't just keep her song-writing talents to herself as she shares her lyrics with the likes of Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.
From Love Story, to Willow, to Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift has written hit after hit for the charts and no one can deny her pure talent for writing a catchy tune. Just look at her Era's setlist for example.
In fact, she's so good at writing music, she's even done it for other artists including Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. That's not to mention her co-writing talents with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Justin Vernon and many, many more.
And as a woman with so many talents, Taylor has had to spread the love a bit when it comes to writing hit songs and has also produced some incredible hits for other top artists.
Here's a whole list of songs you didn't know Taylor Swift wrote for other artists plus her most famous collaborations.
Of course, an artist with this much talent, Taylor has also been inundated with opportunities to co-write and collaborate.
While we are sure there are many more opportunities to come, here are some of Taylor's biggest collaborations to date.
