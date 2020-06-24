Roman Kemp, Liam Payne, Iain Stirling & More Sign Up For eSoccer Aid 2020

Roman Kemp, Liam Payne and more have signed up for eSoccer Aid 2020. Picture: PA images

Roman Kemp, Liam Payne and Iain Stirling have signed up for eSoccer Aid 2020!

Roman Kemp, Liam Payne, Iain Stirling and more have signed up for the first ever eSoccer Aird for Unicef.

The event will take place on 27 June, 2020, 5-10pm and will be available to watch live on TWITCH.

This year, the guys are raising money to help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact it’s having on children’s lives.

Roman is on Team Soccer Aid World XI, along with Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, actor James McAvoy, and sprinter Usain Bolt.

Team England is made up of the likes of Liam Payne, Olly Murs and Robbie Williams.

One Direction singer Liam announced he was taking part in a video clip which was posted on Twitter.

He said: “Hey guys it’s Liam here, I am just letting you know I am taking part in Unicef and Soccer Aid’s first ever eSoccer Aid tournament.

“It’s the 27th June, it is on TWITCH, and it will be England Vs the World XL.

“Although there’s two great teams I have got faith that England will bring it home.

“For every £1 that is raised, the government will match and it goes towards Unicef who are helping combat coronavirus all around the world and the effect it’s having on children. So I really hope you can join us.

“Wish me luck! Come on England!”

