Roman Kemp’s Family: From Spandau Ballet Star Dad, Martin, To Wham! Singer Mum Shirley & Sister Harley Moon

5 June 2020, 13:58

Roman Kemp has a famous family.
Roman Kemp has a famous family.

Who are Roman Kemp’s family?

Roman Kemp has a famous family. But who are they?

Let’s take a look…

Celebrity Gogglebox Roman Kemp: Girlfriend, Job And Age

Roman is very close to his family.
Roman is very close to his family.

Who is Roman Kemp’s dad?

Roman’s dad is Martin Kemp and the pair are currently starring on the 2020 series of Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Martin is an actor and musician who rose to fame as the bassist in Spandau Ballet.

He went on to star in films such as Waxwork II: Lost in Time and Embrace of the Vampire and appeared on Eastenders from 1998 until 2002.

Who is Roman Kemp’s mum?

Roman’s mum is Shirlie Kemp and she is a singer who found fame in the 1980s with Wham! as a dancer.

She was one half of the group Pepsi & Shirlie who went on to have two hits in the UK with songs ‘Heartache’ and ‘Goodbye Stranger’.

View this post on Instagram

Detective vibe 🕵️

A post shared by Shirlie Kemp (@shirliekemp) on

Who is Roman Kemp’s sister?

Roman’s sister is Harley Moon Kemp.

She is a photographer and song-writer who has her own photographic agency.

Can we be adopted by the Kemp family, please?

