What Is A Snapchat Snapstreak And How Do You Get One?

Snapchat users are being rewarded for their constant use of the app with a Snapstreak. But how do streak work? Here's how to keep yours streak going with your best mate.

Snapchat streaks a.k.a 'Snapstreaks' are a hard thing to keep up. Not only are people obsessed with unlocking every single Snapchat trophy, they also want to prove that they're the most dedicated Snapchat BFFs with how long they can keep their back and forth going.

Now that we know the Snapchat Halloween Trophy is fake, we've got all the details on how you can now focus your energy into your streak!

> 80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

so me and my bff have a 1k snapstreak pic.twitter.com/v5aozV9X97 — hannah/ sushi (@hadou_nejire) October 22, 2018

From what a Snapchat Streak is to how they work here are the rules around Snapstreak:

If you get a fire emoji it means you and your mate have Snapped (not chatted) each other within 24 hours for more than 3 days in a row - this is a decent start!

After that, you start getting a number put next to the fire emoji. The number shown corresponds to the number of days you have Snapped your pal.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

What's that? You've got an egg timer appearing on your app? That means you streak is going to run out, better snap your mate pronto, quick... go, go, go!

Another thing we need to add... a group chat does NOT count towards a Snapstreak.

How can I appeal the end of a Snapstreak?

Ok, first of all... breathe, it's going to be okay. You can speak to Snapchat and sort the whole issue out!