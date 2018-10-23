Snapchat's Halloween Trophy Is Fake & We're Gutted

Snapchat Trophies are a thing of beauty and people work seriously hard to get them, however the new Snapchat Halloween Trophy is fake news.

We all know that Snapchat Trophies are addictive and we've been busy teaching you how to unlock them all - but we were disappointed to find out that the much talked about Snapchat Halloween Trophy is fake.

Like us, you may have been sent a tonne of snaps from your friends who thought they'd receive a nice Halloween pumpkin trophy after sending the following message to 50 people, but it turns out that's a lie.

Snapchat users have been sharing a fake post about a Snapchat Halloween Trophy. Picture: Snapchat

The fake news Snapchat reads, 'Hold this snap down and send to any 50 people and get the Halloween trophy. Must do between October 1-31'.

Sending the snap on to 50 people will literally do nothing and if anything it'll just make people want to unfollow you for spamming them with fake news.

There are plenty of other Snapchat Trophies which you can actually unlock that are 100% real and we're still trying to get them all, so maybe double check 'new' trophies online before you spam your mates.

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy is fake as users uncover the truth behind the spam post. Picture: Snapchat

One thing is for sure though, we won't be getting fooled by a trick like this any time soon!

