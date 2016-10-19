Snapchat Trophy Case - How To Unlock ALL 37 Achievements!

What a time to be alive.

One of life's (not-so) great mysteries has finally been solved and we can all live happily ever after.

Some bright spark has pulled together a handy list of how you can tick-off every emoji on Snapchat's Trophy Case - just think how satisfying it'll be once you get that final one. (Don't act like you have something better to do.)

How To Unlock Snapchat Trophy Case Achievements

Email - Verified email address in Settings. Telephone - Verified phone number in Settings. Happy Devil - Screenshotted a Snap! Sad Devil - Screenshotted 10 Snaps! Red Goblin - Screenshotted 50 Snaps! Radio - Submitted a Snap to a Live/Local Story. Clapper Board - Submitted 10 Snaps to a Live/Local Story. Fax Machine - Scanned 5 Snapcodes. 1 Finger - Send a Snap with one finger applied. 2 Fingers - Send a Snap with two filters applied. Baby - Your Snapchat score hit 10! Gold Star - Your Snapchat score hit 100! Sparkles - Your Snapchat score hit 1,000! Shooting Star - Your Snapchat score hit 10,000! Explosion - Your Snapchat score hit 50,000! Rocket - Your Snapchat score hit 100,000! Ghost - Your Snapchat score hit 500,000! Video Tape - Send a video Snap. Movie Camera - Send 50 video Snaps. Video Camera - Send 500 video Snaps. Sun Face - Send a Snap with the temperature above 100 °F (38 °c) Snowflake - Send a Snap with the temperature filter below freezing (0°c/32°F) Torch - Send 10 Snaps with your front-facing flash on. Ogre - Send 1,000 Snaps using the front-facing camera (selfies). Loop Once - Flip the camera once in one video Snap. Loop - Flip the camera 5 times in one video Snap. Refresh - Flip the camera 10 times in one video Snap. Hear-No-Evil - Send a video Snap without audio. Magnifying Glass - Send 10 photo snaps entirely zoomed in. Microscope - Send 10 video Snaps using zoom. ABCD - Send 100 Snaps with large text font. Panda - Send 50 Snaps using the black-and-white filter. Crescent Moon - Send 50 Snaps using night mode (the crescent moon icon in the top-left). Fried Egg - Send a Snap between 4-5am. Lollipop - Send a Snap using 5 or more pen colours. Rainbow - Send 10 Snaps using 5 of more pen colours. Artist Palette - Send 50 Snaps using 5 or more pen colours.

Sadly though, there is a fake Snapchat Halloween Trophy going around which claims you need to send this snap to any 50 people and you'll unlock a pumpkin trophy.

All the others are totally real though, so now you've just gotta put the work in to get them!

Now go forth and snap up up all those trophies - just think how impressed everyone will be...