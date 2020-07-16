Simon Cowell Quits Syco Label That Signed One Direction, Days After Louis Tomlinson Announced Departure

16 July 2020, 10:11

Simon Cowell signed One Direction to Syco Music in 2010.
Simon Cowell signed One Direction to Syco Music in 2010. Picture: PA images

Simon Cowell has quit the record label that signed One Direction, days after Louis Tomlinson announced he was cutting ties with them.

Simon Cowell has confirmed he is leaving Syco Music, the record label that signed One Direction.

The news comes days after Louis Tomlinson announced he was cutting ties with them. Louis was the only one out of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik to release his solo music through the label.

Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?

One Direction were formed on Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment show, The X Factor.
One Direction were formed on Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment show, The X Factor. Picture: PA images

The X Factor mogul sold Syco Music to Sony Music in 2005 but remained involved. However, he’s now walking away for good.

Apparently, it’s because he wants to focus on his TV company, Syco Entertainment.

An insider told a tabloid: “This deal is huge.

“Simon has had to pay a massive amount to regain control of Syco Entertainment.

"That has meant he is no longer involved in Syco Music but it’s not in great shape right now.

"Leaving it now makes sense for him because he can instead focus on his Got Talent shows, as those are his money-makers now.”

Louis announced he was leaving the label in a statement at the weekend.

It read: "Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways.

"I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!! Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x."

Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see what his next move is!

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Glee's Heather Morris has shared a beautiful tribute to Naya Rivera on Instagram

Naya Rivera’s Former Glee Co-Star Heather Morris Shares Photos Of Their Sons In Emotional Tribute To Late Star
Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump for the first time

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump: Pregnant Model Displays Blossoming Figure For The First Time

Megan Thee Stallion explained she was shot in the foot

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Suffered Gun Shot Wounds

Music

Love Island season one: Where are the cast now?

Cast Of Love Island UK Season 1 Now: Where Are The 2015 Contestants?

TV & Film

One Direction's anniversary plans are confirmed

One Direction 10-Year Anniversary Plans Confirmed For July 23

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island UK 2019 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From Series 5 & Where Are They Now?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter