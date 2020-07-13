Louis Tomlinson Fans Excited To See Where Singer's Career Will Head After Leaving Syco

Louis Tomlinson's fans can't wait to see what the singer does next. Picture: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson's announced he's parting ways with Simon Cowell's record label, Syco, and fans can't wait to see where the 'Two Of Us' singer's career will go next.

Louis Tomlinson announced he and his long term record label, Syco, have mutually decided to part ways, after the 'We Made It' singer stayed with the Simon Cowell's label right from One Direction through to him pursuing his solo career- and fans can't wait to see what will come next for him.

Taking to Twitter, Louis let his fans know: "Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways."

"I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!! Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x."

Fans were ecstatic to hear from the singer, and couldn't wait to let the singer know they support him and are excited to see what comes next for him, and NGL, they've already got questions about what his next album is going to sound like!

I was just about to fall asleep and scroll and see this....how my goin t sleep now ?😂 This is exciting- I’m super happy for you!❤️ — Helene Hørlyck (@HeleneHorlyck) July 11, 2020

louis we’re here to support you along with step of the way!! we love you cant wait for tour and new music x — 𝙧𝙞𝙖 ◟̽◞̽ (@KILLMYDEFENCE) July 11, 2020

What’s the vibe going to be for the new album then? 👀 — Team Louis News (@TeamLouisNews) July 11, 2020

Louis, up until now, was the only former member of One Direction still signed to the label that gave the boys their £2 million record deal after they came runners up on the show in 2010- and he and Simon have enjoyed a close working relationship over the last ten years.

Louis even joined The X Factor in 2018 as a judge, mentoring the Boys' category and becoming with winning judge when Dalton Harris won.

He also released his debut solo album 'Walls' under the label this January just gone and sadly wasn't able to tour the record when he was meant to due as the Coronavirus pandemic forced him, like many other artists, to postpone the whole thing.

It isn't entirely clear what caused the mutual departure, but some fans have wanted this move for Louis for a long time and now they finally have their way, everyone's sights are turned to the star making new music!

