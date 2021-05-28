Sigrid’s ‘Mirror’ Lyrics & Why We All Need To Learn The Words

Sigrid's 'Mirror' is a summery bop. Picture: Sigrid/YouTube

Sigrid’s new song ‘Mirror’ is the self-love bop we all need ahead of ‘hot girl summer’.

'Mirror’ is the song on our summer playlist after Sigrid dropped a very much needed feel-good tune.

The lyrics are not only catchy and ideal for your next Insta caption, but we should actually take note of what Sigrid is singing about here.

Let’s take a closer look at the ‘Mirror’ lyrics…

What is Sigrid singing about in ‘Mirror’?

In a very Lizzo-esque fashion, Sigrid’s telling us all to be a little kinder to ourselves in ‘Mirror’.

The lyrics in the chorus include: I love who I see lookin' at me / In the mirror, in the mirror / Nothing compares to the feeling right there / In the mirror, in the mirror.

The words are fitting for a fresh heartbreak and that moment you realise you actually don’t need anyone else to make yourself happy – we’ve got a whole playlist dedicated to that here, if you need it.

With lyrics proving no one should ever fear being single, Sigrid sings:

I needed loneliness

To know there's nothing that I can't turn into confidence

I couldn't play pretend

And I'm sorry that you had to pay the consequences, oh no

The 24-year-old also dropped one of her trademark style music videos to go with it, showing the carefree pop star living her best life and singing to herself in the mirror, which is all of us while getting ready for work in the morning let’s be honest.

What are the lyrics to Sigrid’s ‘Mirror’?

There was an emptiness

I think you met me at a strange time and you anchored me

I felt anonymous

And you were someone who reminded me who I used to be

It had to break, I had to go

'Cause it took me walkin' away to really know

I love who I see lookin' at me In the mirror, in the mirror

Nothing compares to the feeling right there In the mirror, in the mirror

I needed loneliness

To know there's nothing that I can't turn into confidence

I couldn't play pretend

And I'm sorry that you had to pay the consequences, oh no

It had to break, I had to go

'Cause it took me walkin' away to really know

I love who I see lookin' at me

In the mirror, in the mirror

Nothing compares to the feelin' right there

In the mirror, in the mirror (In the mirror)

Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah-ah

Just fell in love with the person in the mirror

Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah-ah

Just fell in love with the person in the mirror

But I love who I see lookin' at me In the mirror, in the mirror

Nothing compares to the feeling right there

In the mirror, in the mirror

I love who I see lookin' at me In the mirror, in the mirror

Nothing compares to the feeling right there

In the mirror, in the mirror (In the mirror)

Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah-ah

Just fell in love with the person in the mirror

Ah, ah-ah, ah, ah-ah

Just fell in love with the person in the mirror

