Songs To Get You Through Your Heartbreak Journey - From Olivia Rodrigo to Shawn Mendes

By Savannah Roberts

Going through a breakup is hard, but having some relatable tunes to get you through the heartache never hurts! Accept a little help from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Harry Styles.

We've all been there! Heartbreak can be a long and hard process of acceptance and discovery, however, this journey can be made easier with some relatable tunes.

The likes of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes are here to help you through with their hits that detail the trials and tribulations of a relationship ending.

Here are our top tracks that will see you through all the phases of the breakup blues....

Songs for when the heartbreak is fresh...

Sometimes we just need a minute to wallow in our emotions! These tunes will help you out when you're navigating the heartache, know you're not alone because these stars have been through the exact same thing!

'Falling' by Harry Styles

Harry Styles' impassioned track, 'Falling', from his second studio album 'Fine Line' is a beautiful account of all the complex emotions we feel during a relationship's demise.

This sorrowful track will make you feel seen and prove that although it hurts right now - it's going to get better!

'drivers license' by Olivia Rodrigo

'Back to Black' by Amy Winehouse

'Stitches' by Shawn Mendes

'Call Out My Name' by The Weeknd

Shawn Mendes will help you get through the bitterness with his hit 'Stitches'. Picture: Getty

Songs for when you're bitter...

The path to acceptance isn't always a simple one, sometimes we can't help but get a little bit bitter... and these celebs are the exact same!

'good 4 u' by Olivia Rodrigo

If you’re feeling 'Sour' then a deluge of Olivia Rodrigo's tracks will see you through all the anger, confusion and every single other complex emotion you could feel when a relationship ends!

‘good 4 u’ is a stand out on the album, if you want to channel your frustrations with a pop-punk dance-off in your bedroom then this is the song to do it to. The early Paramore-esque track is the bitterness-bop we all need in those moments of relationship remorse.

'You Oughta Know' by Alanis Morissette

'Green Light' by Lorde

'Complicated' by Avril Lavigne

'Sorry' by Beyonce

Beyoncé will make you fall in love with your independence with songs like 'Sorry'. Picture: Getty

Songs for when you're starting to accept it...

After some time the bitterness will fade and youll start rolling with the punches - you may no longer be crying to breakup songs but you just might need some more recommendations that you can relate throughout this phase.

'Slide Away' by Miley Cyrus

This heartwrenching track came after the news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce in mid-2019.

Although the song has emotional undertones to it, the main takeaway from 'Slide Away' is the theme of acceptance and moving forward.

Miley debuted the gripping tune with a passionate performance at the 2019 Video Music Awards.

'Our Song' by Niall Horan and Anne Marie

'Shout Out to My Ex' by Little Mix

'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has penned multiple relatable breakup songs. Picture: Getty

Songs of empowerment for when you're getting back on your feet...

It's not all doom and gloom - you'll start picking yourself up and enjoying being an independent person once again! When you need to be empowered you can turn to these musical powerhouses.

'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo

Lizzo was not playing around when she released her breakthrough single 'Truth Hurts'.

The singer flaunts her confidence and freedom in the smash-hit, proving that the silver-lining of heartbreak is getting to fall in love with yourself instead.

'Independent Woman, Pt. 1' by Destiny's Child

'No Tears Left to Cry' by Ariana Grande

'Used To Love U' by John by John Legend

Ariana Grande's discography will get you through the breakup blues. Picture: Getty

Songs for when you've come out the other side...

Eventually the days of working through the emotions will be over and done with, you'll then just be left with bops to listen to now that you've come out the other side.

'Heartbreak Anthem' by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix

Little Mix are no strangers to writing song about exes...but this one puts a positive spin on newfound singlehood.

This track finds joy in moving forward and realising that everything happens for a reason - it just so happens to be a bonus that its also a bonified bop!

You can dance along to this banger like the single confident inidivual that you are!

'Thank U Next' by Ariana Grande

'New Rules' Dua Lipa

'Ridin' Solo' by Jason Derulo

'I Forgot That You Existed' by Taylor Swift

