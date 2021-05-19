From Taylor Swift To Rihanna – Songs About Anxiety To Make You Feel Seen!

By Capital FM

Some of your favourite hits were actually inspired by anxiety, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and more!

With streaming being at the forefront of the music industry, it’s easy to have playlists upon playlists that suit every mood and occasion.

With the likes of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Kehlani penning relatable tracks that were inspired my mental health you can now dedicate one of your playlists to songs about anxiety and we reckon they might just make you feel a little lighter.

There are so many resources out there to help you tackle anxiousness, music may not be a cure but it definitely can be an integral part of your self-care regimen.

Talking about these issues, and even creating art about them does a world of good in breaking down the stigma around mental wellbeing.

Anxiety can be an isolating thing to go through, but it's important that we remind ourselves that we are not alone - and these songs do just that.

'lovely' by Billie Eilish and Khalid

Billie Eilish and Khalid released a song together inspired by anxiety. Picture: Getty

This haunting track made waves in the charts back in 2017, with young pop artists Billie Eilish and Khalid joining forces to great effect.

'lovely' tackles mental health issues in its subject matter, both singers had been vocal in the lead up to the release about their battles with anxiety and depression and how they channelled it into this track.

Some of the relatable lyrics include: "Something's on my mind, Always in my head space. But I know someday I'll make it out of here. Even if it takes all night or a hundred years"

Billie had put mental wellbeing at the forefront of her music before, with her song 'idontwanttobeyouanymore' from her debut EP, 'Don't Smile at Me'.

'24/7' by Kehlani

Kehlani’s uplifting 2016 release '24/7' reflects on her struggles with anxiety and depression, the effects of which landed her in hospital in March of the same year.

The song a positive message, with the 26-year-old singers drawing from her own trials and tribulations to make a difference to others.

The track features affirming lyrics: "It's OK to not be OK, to dive in your pain"

"And it's alright to not be alright to search for your light"

'Out of the Woods' by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has penned several songs about the feeling of anxiety. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s long-standing career means that she essentially has a song about any topic you could think of.

This synth-pop track captures the anxiety that Taylor had felt in a past relationship, reflecting the franticness of anxiety in the repetition of the chorus.

When talking to Good Morning America about the inspiration for the '1989' track, Taylor stated: "It was a relationship where you never feel like you're standing on solid ground. That kind of feeling brings on excitement but also extreme anxiety and a frantic feeling of wondering. This song sounds exactly like that frantic feeling of anxiety and questioning."

This pop-powerhouse wrote another track that fits the bill of anxiety-insiured music with 'Safe and Sound', the 2012 single from The Hunger Games soundtrack.

'What Now' by Rihanna

'What Now' from Rihanna's seventh studio album, 'Unapologetic', is a sonic-infused pop-ballad that hinges on the topics of feeling lost and alone.

The initial verse of the emotional anthem speaks to fans: "I've been ignoring this big lump in my throat. I shouldn't be crying."

Another relevant tune from Rihanna's discography is 'Disturbia', a 2008 track that explores heartache, anxiety and confusion.

Rihanna wrote about mental wellbeing for her 'Unapologetic' album. Picture: Getty

'Anxiety' by Julia Michaels Featuring Selena Gomez

This track really wears its message on its sleeve. Julia Michaels' collaboration with Selena Gomez approaches the stigma around mental health face on.

The stars came together to speak on their shared experiences with how social anxiety can, at times, prohibit them from enjoying themselves. The below lyrics from the first verse showcase their relatable nature.

"And right when I think I’ve overcome it

Anxiety starts kicking in to teach us a lesson

Oh, I try my best just to be social

I make all these plans with friends

And hope they call and cancel"

The sonically upbeat acoustic track has become an anthem of social anxiety to milllenials.

If you want to pack out your playlist with even more songs about mental wellbeing then you're in luck! Here are some bonus songs that were written about anxiousness!

'Perfect' by Anne-Marie

'Now I'm In It' by Haim

'In My Blood' by Shawn Mendes

'Shake It Out' by Florence and the Machine

'Save Myself' by Ed Sheeran

'Breathe Me' by Sia

'Fake Happy' by Paramore

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please check our article on How To Get Help With Your Mental Health

