Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

10 December 2020, 19:47

Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital
Picture: Gobal

Shawn Mendes is the gift that keeps on giving and he’s just treated us to a special performance for Capital FM of his new song ‘Wonder’.

Shawn Mendes’ gave 2020 the light at the end of the tunnel with his new album ‘Wonder’, so he put on a very special performance for Capital to round things off.

Performing his new album’s title track ‘Wonder’ as well as a cover of ‘If the World Was Ending’ by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Shawn and his piano are here to raise our spirits.

An Ode To Harry Styles' Iconic Denim Two-Piece From His Jingle Bell Ball 2019 Performance

Check out the videos of his sensational performance below – trust us you'll want to watch every second…

The one-off performance comes as Shawn joins the Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball line-up, where we reminisced his 2016 show alongside a line-up of A-listers including Little Mix, One Direction, Stormzy and Lady Gaga.

At the time a young Shawn sang ‘Stitches’, ’Treat You Better’ and ‘Mercy’, looking worlds away from the 22-year-old he is today.

Shawn officially kicked off his new era in October, announcing his Netflix documentary, new single and brand new album all in the space of a week.

‘Wonder’ was released on 4 December and Camila Cabello’s boyfriend has truly poured his heart into his latest EP with a track list of songs all about his relationship and his life growing up in the spotlight.

He also collaborated with Justin Bieber for ‘Monster’, to sing about their shared experiences of rising into the limelight as teenagers.

