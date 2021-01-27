Selena Gomez’s New Spanish Album: From Release Date To Track List – Your Complete Guide

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album. Picture: Getty / Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album in 2021, after working on the passion project for years, but when is the new album coming out and which songs can fans expect to hear?

Selena Gomez is gifting fans a brand new album in 2021, and this time around she’s breaking away from her mainstream pop tunes and emotional ballads for a Spanish album.

We’ve already heard the lead single, ‘De Una Vez’, and ‘Baila Conmigo’ (‘Come Dance with Me) is on its way.

With two Spanish singles already out there, we’re guessing the album isn’t far off from being released.

If you're as eager to hear it as we are, here are all the details on Selena’s new Spanish album, from its release date and title to track list and collaborations.

What is Selena Gomez’s new album called?

Selena is yet to confirm the name of her new Spanish album, with fans originally thinking it was called ‘Baila Conmigo’, but it appears that’s the name of her second single from the EP.

We’ll update this page with the name of the album has soon as Selena shares it!

Selena Gomez is releasing her second Spanish single. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez new album release date

Keeping her Spanish album entirely under wraps, Selena’s also yet to reveal the release date of her new music.

On 26 January she teased: “Próximamente,” which means ‘coming soon’ so we’re hoping we don’t have too long to wait for the creation.

Selena Gomez new album track list and collaborations

Selena has already released ‘De Una Vez’ and will soon drop ‘Baila Conmigo,’ so we know it’ll be an entirely Spanish track list on her new album, but she’s yet to spill any more details.

‘Baila Conmigo’ features Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Fans also have a theory Selena is collaborating with Zayn Malik after the One Direction star created a Spotify playlist filled with bops by the ‘Rare’ singer.

Zayn also added an orange emoji to his YouTube description box, matching Selena’s recent album tease on Insta when she posed alongside three oranges.

