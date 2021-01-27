Selena Gomez’s New Spanish Album: From Release Date To Track List – Your Complete Guide

27 January 2021, 12:31

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album
Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album. Picture: Getty / Selena Gomez/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is releasing an entirely Spanish album in 2021, after working on the passion project for years, but when is the new album coming out and which songs can fans expect to hear?

Selena Gomez is gifting fans a brand new album in 2021, and this time around she’s breaking away from her mainstream pop tunes and emotional ballads for a Spanish album.

We’ve already heard the lead single, ‘De Una Vez’, and ‘Baila Conmigo’ (‘Come Dance with Me) is on its way.

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

With two Spanish singles already out there, we’re guessing the album isn’t far off from being released.

If you're as eager to hear it as we are, here are all the details on Selena’s new Spanish album, from its release date and title to track list and collaborations.

What is Selena Gomez’s new album called?

Selena is yet to confirm the name of her new Spanish album, with fans originally thinking it was called ‘Baila Conmigo’, but it appears that’s the name of her second single from the EP.

We’ll update this page with the name of the album has soon as Selena shares it!

Selena Gomez is releasing her second Spanish single
Selena Gomez is releasing her second Spanish single. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez new album release date

Keeping her Spanish album entirely under wraps, Selena’s also yet to reveal the release date of her new music.

On 26 January she teased: “Próximamente,” which means ‘coming soon’ so we’re hoping we don’t have too long to wait for the creation.

Selena Gomez new album track list and collaborations

Selena has already released ‘De Una Vez’ and will soon drop ‘Baila Conmigo,’ so we know it’ll be an entirely Spanish track list on her new album, but she’s yet to spill any more details.

‘Baila Conmigo’ features Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Fans also have a theory Selena is collaborating with Zayn Malik after the One Direction star created a Spotify playlist filled with bops by the ‘Rare’ singer.

Zayn also added an orange emoji to his YouTube description box, matching Selena’s recent album tease on Insta when she posed alongside three oranges.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News

More News

See more More News

Casper Lee and Ambar Driscoll have moved into a house in London

Ambar Driscoll And Casper Lee Give Tour Of Their New House In London

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

A tweet about Niall Horan hugging his fans circulated on social media.

Niall Horan Hugging His Fans Is The Cutest Thing & We Have The Thread To Prove It

Dani Dyer reveals the name of her baby boy

Dani Dyer Reveals Unique Name Of Her Baby Boy

'Googlebox's' Amy Tapper spends day out with Harry Styles cardboard cutout

'Gogglebox's' Amy Tapper Spends Day With Harry Styles Cardboard Cutout

TV & Film

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?