Selena Gomez: 4 Things We All Need To Take Note Of From Her New Allure Interview

Selena Gomez has opened up about growing up under the spotlight. Picture: Getty/PA

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop stars in the world for good reason, and she’s shared some of her most important life lessons.

Selena Gomez has just dropped her new business venture, makeup brand Rare Beauty, so to celebrate the launch the 28-year-old has graced the cover of Allure magazine with a stunning photo shoot in which she did her own makeup.

After growing up in the spotlight, Selena has become very honest with her fans but also ensures she doesn’t spend too much time on social media.

How Selena Gomez Inspired The Name Behind Her Floral Blue Bikini

She’s also included meaningful causes in her output, lending her platform to the Black Lives Matter movement for two weeks so influential leaders could share educational content to her 192 million followers.

In a stripped-back, candid chat with Allure, here are just a few of Selena’s important life lessons…

Selena Gomez produced 13 Reasons Why. Picture: Getty

Selena wasn’t herself in some of her music videos

The ‘Wolves’ singer now acknowledges she “wasn’t that person” when creating some of the racy music videos for album ‘Revival’ at 23 years old.

She said: “I just did things that weren’t really me… There was a pressure to seem more adult on my album Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin.. I really don’t think I was [that] person.”

Selena’s ‘proud’ of her bi-polar diagnosis

Earlier this year, Selena revealed during an Instagram live chat with fellow Disney child star Miley Cyrus she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Since then, she is still coming to term with the diagnosis but is “happy to understand it.”

“Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud,” Selena said. “I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn't alone, and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It's something I will continue to talk about."

Why Selena ‘doesn’t google herself’

To keep a healthy headspace, Selena limits her online usage and will never google herself.

She also doesn’t read comments, doesn’t post herself on TikTok and doesn’t search her own name, saying she has “way too much of a sensitive heart.”

13 Reasons Why was just part of her plan to make ‘uncomfortable’ TV shows

Selena is making a name for herself as a producer, as well as an actress, singer and beauty entrepreneur.

13 Reasons Why is just one of her producing credits, which covers bullying, abuse, suicide and rape – a series which mental health advocate Selena said she feels “was important for me to do”.

She also produced Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which follows families torn apart by US immigration policies – something Selena said she wanted to cover because it “would make people uncomfortable” and “that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don't want to see, or don't understand.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News