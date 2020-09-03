Selena Gomez Vows To Raise $100 Million For Mental Health With Rare Beauty Business

Selena Gomez has launched Rare Beauty. Picture: Getty / Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez and her new cosmetics company Rare Beauty have pledged to raise $100 million for mental health.

Selena Gomez’s makeup and beauty line, Rare Beauty, has finally dropped and the pop star is hoping to benefit mental health services, a cause close to her heart, with her new venture.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star has been open about her struggles with mental health, sharing her personal experiences when fans have revealed theirs.

Earlier this year Selena revealed her bipolar diagnosis during an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus, which is why she has launched the Rare Impact Fund alongside the release of her new beauty range.

Selena Gomez wanted her new business venture to have a cause. Picture: Getty

The fund pledges to raise $100 million (£755 million) over the next 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services.

To achieve this, one percent of all sales from Rare Beauty products will go toward the fund.

When it hits the target, it will be one of the largest known funds in support of mental health from a corporate entity, according to Forbes.

Selena said it was important to her to start a business with a message behind it, telling Elle magazine she was “flabbergasted” at how young female fans felt “they have to be a certain way.”

The 28-year-old said she “wanted to break that mould just a bit.”

For that reason, the star said she has made the products “inclusive and diverse” and made sure they’re “easy to use and to feel beautiful in.”

Unfortunately, for UK fans Rare Beauty is stocked in Sephora which we don’t yet have over here.

