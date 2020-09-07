How Selena Gomez Inspired The Name Behind Her Floral Blue Bikini

Selena Gomez inspired the name behind her floral blue bikini. Picture: Getty / Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez looked incredibly relaxed while lounging in a patterned blue bikini, and the two-piece has an adorable story behind it.

Selena Gomez’s best friend Theresa Marie Mingus owns a swimwear brand called La Mariette, so of course the ‘Rare’ singer is one of the perfect models to show off her pal’s creations.

Over the weekend, Theresa’s brand posted a photo of the pop star lounging in the ‘Day Trip’ print bikini, displaying her natural beauty days after launching her skincare and beauty brand with the same message.

Selena Gomez's day out with BFF Theresa inspired the name for her brand's bikini. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The Instagram pic on La Mariette’s page explained the sweet meaning behind the name of the bikini’s print, revealing it was inspired by a day out Theresa and Selena had together when she was rebranding her swimwear company.

Theresa wrote: “This print was the catalyst for me to rebrand as La Mariette. It feels reflective of me- playful, vivid, and alive. Creating this new collection, it was imperative that every suit and print felt like an extension of me.

“This print for me feels like a memory. I get that same wash of nostalgia every time I wear it, it reminds me of a day trip Selena and I took when I was considering rebranding my company- we drove down to Newport and spent all day on a boat, laughing and wandering in and out of some incredible vintage stores."

Selena's bestie continued: “One of those days that when you look back you want to relive it. When I am working on a new collection, I don't often look for inspiration on Instagram.

“More often I find that current of electricity from old photos of my friends' moms, or dope old 80s/90s Sports Illustrated editorials- images where women look athletic and strong and very much real."

Selena’s entire message with her new makeup brand Rare is very much the same; about being real and natural when it comes to all things beauty.

She said of the inspiration behind her new company: "I definitely challenge the idea that mental health and beauty can't coexist. When you're feeling a certain way inside, there's always a part of you that reflects on the outside."

Selena is known to have a very tight knit group of friends, and we can see why!

