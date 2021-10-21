Fans Think Selena Gomez Teased A New Single On TikTok

21 October 2021, 16:29

Selena teases new music
Selena teases new music. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok / Getty
Fans think Selena Gomez has new music on the way, after she featured a new tune in a recent TikTok.

Posting to TikTok on Wednesday night, Selena Gomez shared a video of her eating and dancing in the mirror, whilst miming to a teaser of a new track.

Fans of Selena's Disney days were hit with waves of nostalgia after realising she'd sampled a quote from her show, Wizards of Waverly Place.

Is Selena Gomez Dating Chris Evans?

Prior to the music starting, her on screen brother, Justin Russo, can be heard saying: “I think you fell in love with yourself”, to which her character, Alex Russo replies: “So what? there’s a lot about me to love.”

Following the sample, the track transitions into Selena singing what sounds like part of the first verse: “I feel pretty, oh so pretty, just might be the prettiest one in the city”.

Replying to the TikTok, fans flooded her comments asking if new music is on the way.

One Selenator wrote: “If u don’t keep the wizards of waverly place sound bite in the actual song imma be upset [sic]”, while another said: “SHE USED A WIZARDS SNIPPET WHILE TEASING NEW MUSIC? I LOVE HER!”

Fans already got a taste for new music from the singer last week, after Coldplay released their new album 'Music of the Spheres', which features a collaboration with Selena called 'Let Somebody Go'.

The singer joined Coldplay to perform a live debut of the song during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Cordon on Monday (18th October), during the band's week-long residency.

Fans flocked to YouTube after the performance to show their support, with one commenting on the video: “I'm so proud of her! You can see how much her confidence has grown and she feels way more comfortable with singing live!”

Another said: “This actually sounds way better than the studio version though, I felt the emotion. They both killed it.”

Fingers crossed this means a new album is on the way…

