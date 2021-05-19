Seann Walsh Claims Strictly Kiss With Katya Jones ‘Ruined His Life’

19 May 2021, 13:06

Seann Walsh said his Strictly scandal 'ruined his life'
Seann Walsh said his Strictly scandal 'ruined his life'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Seann Walsh and Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones were in the headlines for weeks after they were pictured kissing.

Seann Walsh has claimed his kiss with Katya Jones in 2018 ‘ruined his life’.

The comedian and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya, who were both in relationships at the time, were pictured kissing mid-way through the series.

AJ Pritchard Speaks Out On Girlfriend Abbie Quinnen’s Horrific Fire Accident After Stunt At Home Went Wrong

Seann’s girlfriend at the time Rebecca Humphries released a statement shortly after the scandal urging women to leave their ‘controlling’ partners.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during their time on Strictly in 2018
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during their time on Strictly in 2018. Picture: Getty

In an interview with The Mirror Seann said the ordeal led his panic attacks to return after suffering from them in his 20s.

“The panic attacks came back – big, big panic attacks and I ended up having what I later found out were Vertigo Seizures,” he said.

“I had one the other day, I just lied down – I had to lie down in the street, it’s quite humiliating. It’s London so nobody gives a s***.

“I have to relive what happened. Still, I can be ok then suddenly the memories of it all come back,” he added.

Neil and Katya Jones split less than a year after she kissed her Strictly partner
Neil and Katya Jones split less than a year after she kissed her Strictly partner. Picture: Getty

At the time he and Katya, who was married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones- released individual statements claiming the kiss was a “drunken mistake.”

Katya and Neil split less than a year later, in August 2019.

