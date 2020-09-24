Exclusive

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

24 September 2020

Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes', describing as "cathartic", following a break-up.

Sam Smith's highly-anticipated album 'Love Goes' was initially set for a June 2020 release, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been pushed back to 30 October.

The singer - who has recently also released a track with Demi Lovato - caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk about the release of 'Love Goes'.

Sam Smith said their album 'Love Goes' was "cathartic". Picture: Getty

"The album's more cathartic," they said, after Sian Welby questioned whether the whole album, 'Love Goes', was about a break-up.

"Normally, in the album before, I would speak about love, and I would really linger on the pain, and then this album was more like 'I'm heartbroken. I need to get in the studio, and I don't want to talk about it; I just want to dance'," continued the 'Diamonds' singer.

Sam Smith said that 'Love Goes' is a break-up album, but said it was more of a feel-good one, with less emotional, sad songs; "It's more 'shake it off; dance them away'," they confirmed.

Love Goes. October 30th x

The Academy Award winner's third album - which follows 'In the Lonely Hour' and 'The Thrill of It All' - was originally called 'To Die For', but Sam felt it was insensitive to use the word "die" with what so many people were going through, during the pandemic.

On social media, Sam said "I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right...

"I have to come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions. I will be renaming the album and pushing back the release date - both of which are to be confirmed at this time."

'Love Goes' will feature Sam's latest single, 'Diamonds', as well as their collaboration with Normani, 'Dancing with a Stranger', 'How Do You Sleep?' and 'Promises' with Calvin Harris.

