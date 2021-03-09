Exclusive

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

After his stint of acting roles, Sabrina Carpenter is wishful that she will star opposite Harry Styles in her upcoming musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.

Harry Styles has just wrapped on his thriller Don't Worry Darling, starring opposite the likes of Chris Pine and Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh.

Now, the 'Golden' singer must have his eyes set on another huge movie; and if Sabrina Carpenter has anything to do with it, she'd like him to appear in a movie with her.

> Sabrina Carpenter Says 'Skin' Was Not A Diss Track Aimed At Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Skin' singer said that she'd love both Harry Styles and Childish Gambino, who's also known as Donald Glover, to appear in her upcoming Netflix musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, simply called Alice.

The film - in which Sabrina will not only star, but produce as well - will be a modern reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, set at a music festival, so both Harry Styles and Childish Gambino would be suitable fits to headline stages.

Sabrina will star as the titular Alice, but there are no other cast details or release date information as of yet.

In October, 2020, Sabrina Carpenter confirmed the news, taking to both Twitter and Instagram, writing "we're going to wonderland !!!!"

This won't be, however, the first time Sabrina has portrayed Alice, after she celebrated her sixteenth birthday with an Alice in Wonderland themed party.

Alice also won't be Sabrina's first acting role, as she has starred in Disney+'s Clouds, opposite Daniel Radcliffe in Horns, and even began her career in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Global Player