Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend Georgia Groome Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are expecting their first child. Picture: PA

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are having a baby!

Rupert Grint has announced his long-term girlfriend Georgia Groome is pregnant.

The Harry Potter star, 31, confirmed the news to MailOnline.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

His representative told the publication: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Rupert and Georgia, who rose to fame in the film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (what a film?!), have been dating since 2011.

The couple have successfully managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with some fans not even being aware they were a couple.

A picture of the pair went viral in 2018, which read: “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011?”

It’s a match made in teen dream heaven!

The couple sparked marriage rumours last year when they were photographed out and about with rings on their wedding fingers. However, Rupert’s team swiftly denied they had tied the knot.

Although Rupert has never spoken publicly about their relationship, he has been open about wanting a family.

He told The Guardian in 2018: “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

What about Harry?!

