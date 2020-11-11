Rupert Grint Shares First Picture Of Baby Daughter & Reveals Her Name As He Finally Joins Instagram

Rupert Grint is now on Instagram! And he's already shared a photograph of his baby daughter. Picture: instagram

Rupert Grint has shared the first picture of his baby daughter and revealed her adorable name after finally joining Instagram.

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with his Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging star girlfriend Georgia Groome earlier this year, and now the actor has finally joined Instagram to share a photograph of her and reveal her name.

The 32-year-old, who has been in a relationship with his baby mama since 2011, usually keeps details of his personal life private, so the post is a pretty huge deal for fans.

His caption read: “Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!

“Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint.

“Stay safe, Rupert.”

Rupert’s Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton commented on the post, writing: “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday.”

Fans of the actor were chuffed to see the ‘The King’ finally join the platform, with one writing: “The King has finally arrived!”

Another added: “OMG King welcome to Insta!”

Rupert’s girlfriend, Georgia, is yet to join social media, but maybe he’ll inspire her to follow his lead.

The couple are reportedly more in love than ever since welcoming their baby girl and even sparked marriage rumours when they were photographed out and about with rings on their wedding fingers. However, Rupert’s team swiftly denied they had tied the knot!

Although Rupert has never spoken publicly about their relationship, he has been open about wanting a family.

He told The Guardian in 2018: “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.

“If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

We think Wednesday is perfect!

