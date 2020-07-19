Roman Kemp Surprises Kate Garraway At Son's I'm A Celeb Birthday Party Thrown By Myleene Klass

Roman Kemp surprises Kate Garraway at son's 11th birthday party. Picture: Instagram: @romankemp

Roman Kemp dug his I'm A Celeb clothes out the wardrobe as he helped Myleene Klass throw an 11th birthday party for Kate Garraway's son Billy.

Kate Garraway's son Billy enjoyed an epic 11th birthday party this weekend with a surprise appearance from Roman Kemp.

Smooth Radio colleague Myleene Klass got together with friends to organise a junge-themed bash in the family's garden.

Kate's I'm A Celeb pal and Capital Breakfast host Roman even surprised partygoers by arriving in his jungle camp clothes.

Roman was filmed running around a giant garden tent engaged in a Nerf gun battle with Billy and his older sister Darcey.

The presenter was also seen lighting a Fortnite-inspired birthday cake, which was sent by Kate's Smooth Radio colleagues.

"So nice to see my amazing jungle mate @kategarraway for Bill’s birthday! Got back into my jungle kit for some camping and nerf wars (Kate did tell me I need to let the outfit go now...) happy birthday bill!," Roman wrote on Instagram.

Kate thanked Myleene for stepping in and organising the party at the last minute: "So I was super nervous about Bill’s birthday this year - we usually have a family do with grandparents & a few of his friends but obviously this not possible.

"Derek is so brilliant at this, organising treasure hunts & boys own adventures so mentioned to @myleeneklass really didn’t want to let Bill down & did she know anyone with a tent we could borrow in case it was wet. Little did I know what I was unleashing!

"She is in her element! At 8.30 this morning she arrived with Apollo in tow to supervise the brilliant @sleepyteepeeuk to set up the most amazing jungle camp ever!!!"

Kate's husband Derek Draper is still seriously ill in hospital after battling coronavirus though he's now semi-conscious.

Derek is clear of COVID-19 but the virus has cause extensive damage to his body over his time in intensive care.

Last week, Kate revealed that doctors had said they'd never seen a patient as sick as Derek who managed to survive.

