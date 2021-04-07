Roman Kemp Reminisces About Hilarious Childhood Antics With Sister Harleymoon

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon discussed their childhood memories. Picture: PA/Instagram

Roman Kemp and his sister, Harleymoon, joined the I Wish I Was An Only Child podcast on Global Player to reminisce their childhood.

Capital Breakfast’s very own Roman Kemp and his older sister, Harleymoon, sat down with the I Wish I Was An Only Child podcast hosts Cathy and Rachel Mason, where they detailed what it was like growing up together.

The presenter and his songwriter and photographer big sis recalled their childhood in their family home as they recalled some fun family memories.

Talking about growing up as the younger sibling, Roman joked: “I can finally speak up about the years of terrifying abuse that I used to suffer,” before laughing it off with her.

Harleymoon went on to say: “I thought I was a lovely older sister, I was very kind [and] very sweet, and adoring, and this Christmas, my mum bought my dad an old tape player because we had all these old videotapes we could never watch from when we were kids."

Roman Kemp talked about his childhood with Harleymoon. Picture: PA

Roman Kemp is four years younger than his sister, Harleymoon. Picture: PA

She continued: “So we were sat around at Christmas putting these tapes in - [and] oh dear, I was so jealous if they even moved Roman into the shot.

“I was dancing, scruffing his hair, slapping his cheeks, pulling faces in front of the camera, just desperately trying to not let him get any attention.”

Recalling the memories, Harleymoon went on to say: “Poor Ro, this little baby is just sat there bobbing along, silent as a mouse, just terrified to do anything because he didn’t know what was coming.”

Roman, who wasn’t with his family at Christmas, recalled the moment his big sis texted him to apologise after watching the old videos, adding: “All I got through on text was ‘Ro, I am so sorry, I’ve just seen what I used to do’.”

The pair went on to laugh it off, as Roman added that he attributed his confidence and ability to “act silly” to his relationship with Harleymoon.

