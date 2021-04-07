Exclusive

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

7 April 2021, 16:54 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 19:58

Anne-Marie celebrates her 30th birthday with a surprise party thrown by Capital's Roman Kemp.

We're celebrating Anne-Marie's birthday today with a surprise night-out and a bit of boozy karaoke!

It was almost going to be a second lockdown birthday for Anne-Marie but thankfully Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp has pulled together a last minute night out for her (in a COVID-safe way, of course).

Anne-Marie and Roman Kemp eat pizza together. Picture: Capital

The pair have a blue WKD or two, attempt a few party games and then try their hands at that night-out classic... karaoke!

So if you want to see Anne-Marie and Roman taking on American Boy, you can watch Anne-Marie’s birthday night-out tonight at 7pm on Capital’s YouTube channel.

> Watch on Capital's YouTube here!

Filming was carried out in a COVID-secure manner, in accordance with current UK government guidelines.

