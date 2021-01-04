Rihanna Tells Fan To "Grow Up" After They Demand A New Album

4 January 2021, 07:37

Rihanna shut down a fan asking for a new album in 2021
Rihanna shut down a fan asking for a new album in 2021. Picture: Getty

Rihanna shut down fans asking for a new album in 2021, after she shared a photo to Instagram.

Rihanna last graced us with an album in January 2016, with 'ANTI'. Five years later, and the RihannaNavy are still desperate for more.

So much so that when the 'Umbrella' singer shared a photo to her 88.7 million Instagram followers, her comments were inundated with requests for a new album.

RiRi uploaded a photo of herself by the pool with the caption "new year’s resolution: apply the pressure", to which one fan wrote "Resolution should be releasing the album."

At this point, Rihanna, who's handle is @badgalriri for a reason, simply replied saying, "this comment is sooo 2019. grow up".

Rihanna clapped back at a fan who commented on her Instagram
Rihanna clapped back at a fan who commented on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Celebrity stylist, Jahleel Weaver, similarly wrote "Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me." to which Rihanna jokingly replied "phuck you."

Since 2016, Rihanna released several collaborations, appearing on Future's 'Selfish', DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' and N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon'.

