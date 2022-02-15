Rihanna Reveals How Her Friends Knew She Was Pregnant

Rihanna's friends caught onto her pregnancy... Picture: Getty/Rihanna/Instagram

By Capital FM

Rihanna spoke about how she kept her pregnancy a secret, revealing that it was "harder for me to keep it from my posse" – here's what the star had to say.

Earlier this month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed that they were expecting their first child – and we've been reeling ever since.

Understandably, the Fenty founder kept the incredible news to herself at first, before announcing it to the world with a series of stunning photos flaunting her baby bump.

The 33-year-old powerhouse has since spoken out about her pregnancy, even revealing how her friends figured out that she was an expectant mother to be!

Rihanna. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna spoke to E! on February 11 as she walked the red carpet at an event celebrating her brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

The songstress revealed that her circle soon sussed out that she was expecting her first baby when they picked up on her changing habits.

Rihanna told the publication: "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they're around me.

"They know my habits, they're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?'" she said.

Rihanna said her friends caught on. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. Picture: Alamy

The 'This Is What You Came For' singer revealed that her friendship group flagged up on her changing behaviour once she discovered she was pregnant.

"They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and doughnuts," Rihanna quipped.

"But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

The multi-faceted businesswoman seemed happy as ever as she gushed over her exciting news, professing that she couldn't believe it at first.

She said: When I first found out, it's not real, you know? I was like, 'This is not for real, right?'"

On January 31, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out hand in hand and were photographed as they confirmed the long-standing pregnancy rumours.

The pop sensation stunned as she donned an ensemble that revealed her growing bump – fans have been so ecxited for the happy couple!

