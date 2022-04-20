How To Watch 'Red Table Talk' In The UK

Red Table Talk is returning for another season. Picture: Facebook Watch/Alamy

By Capital FM

'Red Table Talk' is returning for a fifth season, here is everything you need to know about the show as it's released a new teaser trailer.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk is back for another series!

The show sees three generations of women within the Smith clan talk candidly about an array of issues, Red Table Talk is hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

The teaser trailer for the fifth series of the show has been released following Will Smith's now-notorious Oscars slap toward Chris Rock.

Red Table Talk has been streaming since 2018. Picture: Facebook Watch

How can I watch Red Table Talk in the UK?

Red Table Talk is exclusively available on Facebook Watch.

Facebook Watch is a free video service within the social media platform, users can stream premium content, and share their own clips with the feature.

Any user with an existing Facebook account can watch videos on the platform.

Jada Pinkett Smith premiered her show back in 2018 on Facebook Watch, where it has remained throughout its four seasons.

The infamous Oscars incident has not been mentioned in season five's teaser trailer and it is unknown whether the slap will be spoken about in the new episodes.

The Smith family attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in March. Picture: Alamy

The online exclusive show prides itself in having “unprecedented transparency" as they touch on topics both close to the family as well as celebrity guests they interview.

A slew of notable celebrities have appeared on Red Table Talk such as Jordyn Woods, Gwenyth Paltrow and Olivia Jade.

Jaden and Will Smith also make guest appearances at the iconic red table.

