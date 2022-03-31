Watch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

An unseen clip showing how Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has surfaced.

A video seemingly captured on a mobile phone shows how Will Smith’s wife Jada reacted after he stormed the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock when he made a joke about her hair loss.

The Red Table Talk host can be seen sat at her table watching as Chris Rock tried to recover his words after being hit in the face.

Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap: "Violence Is Poisonous"

The footage was filmed from behind, so doesn’t show Jada’s face, but she can be seen laughing as Rock said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock. Picture: Alamy

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet. Picture: Alamy

She then looked over at her husband as he continued to shout: “Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth.”

Jada’s seen laughing again as Rock describes the altercation as ‘the greatest night in the history of television.’

Following the scandal, Jada took to Instagram to share a quote which read: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

The video of her reaction has surfaced as Chris Rock broke his silence on the altercation, admitting he’s ‘still processing’ what happened.

Will Smith has since apologised for his actions. Picture: Alamy

Chris Rock said he's 'still processing what happened' at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

He took to the stage at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Wednesday night for his first show since the Oscars, where he was greeted with a standing ovation. He apparently asked the audience: “So, how was your weekend?”

However, he said he wouldn’t be talking about Sunday night as he’s ‘still processing what happened.’

Rock told the crowd: “I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s***. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

The comedian also seemed to confirm he hasn’t spoken to Smith since the incident, despite rumours they made amends after the show.

“I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith apologised in a statement on Tuesday, calling violence in all forms ‘poisonous and destructive’.

