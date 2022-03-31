Watch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

31 March 2022, 10:21

Capital FM

By Capital FM

An unseen clip showing how Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has surfaced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video seemingly captured on a mobile phone shows how Will Smith’s wife Jada reacted after he stormed the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock when he made a joke about her hair loss.

The Red Table Talk host can be seen sat at her table watching as Chris Rock tried to recover his words after being hit in the face.

Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap: "Violence Is Poisonous"

The footage was filmed from behind, so doesn’t show Jada’s face, but she can be seen laughing as Rock said: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock
Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock. Picture: Alamy
Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet
Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet. Picture: Alamy

She then looked over at her husband as he continued to shout: “Keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth.”

Jada’s seen laughing again as Rock describes the altercation as ‘the greatest night in the history of television.’

Following the scandal, Jada took to Instagram to share a quote which read: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

The video of her reaction has surfaced as Chris Rock broke his silence on the altercation, admitting he’s ‘still processing’ what happened.

Will Smith has since apologised for his actions
Will Smith has since apologised for his actions. Picture: Alamy
Chris Rock said he's 'still processing what happened' at the Oscars
Chris Rock said he's 'still processing what happened' at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

He took to the stage at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Wednesday night for his first show since the Oscars, where he was greeted with a standing ovation. He apparently asked the audience: “So, how was your weekend?”

However, he said he wouldn’t be talking about Sunday night as he’s ‘still processing what happened.’

Rock told the crowd: “I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s***. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

The comedian also seemed to confirm he hasn’t spoken to Smith since the incident, despite rumours they made amends after the show.

“I haven't talked to anyone, despite what you heard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Will Smith apologised in a statement on Tuesday, calling violence in all forms ‘poisonous and destructive’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry's House has been teased by Harry Styles for months

All The Harry’s House Clues Fans Have Uncovered So Far From Harry Styles’ Third Album

Simone Ashley has confirmed Bridgerton's third series

Simone Ashley Confirms Season 3 Of Bridgerton Is Happening

TV & Film

Rob Kardashian and Tyga hit out at Blac Chyna over claims they don't pay child support

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

We've announced a refreshed schedule on Capital this spring

Meet The New Faces Joining Capital And The Fresh New Shows Across The Schedule

It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner is waiting until her baby's name is legally changed before announcing it

Why Kylie Jenner Can’t Announce Her Son’s New Name Just Yet

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend

It's An iPhone Winning Weekend This Weekend

Radio

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star