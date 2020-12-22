Rak-Su Say Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix 'Could Have Saved Her Life'

Rak-Su say Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix 'could save her life'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jesynelson

Rak-Su have spoken out in support of Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix as they reveal Mustafa has also taken time out of the band to focus on his mental health.

Jesy Nelson's decision to leave Little Mix has been defended by Rak-Su, who say it could have 'saved her life' and drawn the parallels between their own band experience with that of the girls' whilst speaking to the Metro.

Just like Little Mix, Rak-Su won The X Factor in 2017 and are currently experiencing a similar situation to the girls, as Mustafa is taking 'time out' from band to focus on his own mental health.

They said: "I think there’s a couple of parallels between obviously, what Mustafa has gone through and what Jesy has gone through with regards to them maybe being perceived as slightly different than the other three."

The boys aren't sure if Mustafa will be returning to the band and his time off is something the other guys are fully supportive of as they open up about the pressures and dangers of being in the spotlight

Rak-Su say they've been through a similar thing to Little Mix. Picture: Getty

They told the publication: "It’s the same situation with Mustafa when he used to get trolled as well."

"How long can people take it? You know whether you’re a confident person or you’re not so confident person, everybody has a breaking point, people just need to find out what it is."

"There’s a lot of pressure and I guess it gets to a point whereby you have to say, 'You know what, the most important thing for me to do right now is to look after myself.'"

Little Mix have said goodbye to Jesy Nelson after nine years. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne also sent his love and support to the band, drawing on his own experience with Zayn leaving One Direction after battling with severe anxiety, leaving Liam, Harry, Louis and Niall to continue on as a four piece.

He said: ""It's always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing."

"Having been there myself, I feel like Zayn had left for pretty much the same reasons in a weird way."

"I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best with carrying on as a three."

"It's a tough time and I do feel for them, because everyone is watching in that little fish bowl at the moment."

"No one really understands what is going on and how it feels for some people."

"I'm sending a lot of love to Little Mix."

One Direction, as almost everyone knows, were also formed on The X Factor.

