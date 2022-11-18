Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Engaged To Boyfriend Kevin Harrington

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is engaged. Picture: Netflix / Antoni Porowski/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has revealed he’s engaged to boyfriend Kevin Harrington, with the most casual announcement ever.

Netflix star and member of Queer Eye’s iconic Fab Five, Antoni Porowski is engaged to his boyfriend.

Revealing the news in the most low-key way, Antoni shared a fuzzy selfie of himself and beau Kevin Harrintgon, writing: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Kevin, a Creative Strategy Director, shared an equally casual announcement, posting some cute pics of them together, including one of them dressed as zombies.

Jenna Ortega At The Wednesday Netflix Premiere Is The Moment & Fans Agree

“Officially together until we look like the last pic,” he wrote.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are engaged. Picture: Getty

Antoni commented in response: “Don’t worry I’ll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then [sic].”

The TV chef’s co-stars and celebrity pals have since flooded the couple with their congratulations.

Queer Eye's life coach Karamo replied: “Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing.”

Interior design guru Bobby Berk commented: “So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!” While stylist Tan France wrote: “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

The show’s hair stylist and all-round goddess Jonathan Van Ness wrote: “So cute, love so much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Gigi Hadid, who is neighbours with Antoni, replied: “So excited for our wedding,” adding underneath Kit’s post: “CANT WAIT TO BE NEIGHBORS 4EVER ur stuck w me LOVE UUUUUU.”

She also wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself and daughter Khai with the husbands-to-be: "So excited for our wedding."

Antoni and Kevin have been together for three years, beginning their relationship in 2019 before they moved in together during the pandemic.

Gigi Hadid had the cutest response to Antoni Porowski's engagement news. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year about how their romance moved quickly, Antoni said: “It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

During the lockdown they adopted a dog together, a rescue pup named Neon.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital