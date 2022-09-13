Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

A new biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley and her memoir 'Elvis and Me'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

A new film is being made about Priscilla Presley - here’s the lowdown on the upcoming movie from the cast to the release date and trailers.

The life of Priscilla Presley is set to be told in a brand-new feature film titled Priscilla.

Sofia Coppola is set to direct the new biopic, which will be based on the 1985 memoir written by the former wife of Elvis Presley herself, titled 'Elvis and Me'.

Contrary to the recent biographical film Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n’ Roll, Priscilla will focus on the couple’s marriage through the eyes of the star’s ex-wife.

A star-studded cast has already been announced as Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively, and here’s the lowdown on everything else we know about the upcoming film…

A biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley. Picture: Alamy

When does the new Priscilla movie come out?

As production is yet to begin with Priscilla, the expected release date isn’t known just yet.

However, filming is set to take place in Autumn 2022 in Toronto.

Who’s cast in the Priscilla movie?

So far, the confirmed cast includes Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, who will star alongside Euphoria and Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in new movie Priscilla. Picture: Alamy

Cailee Spaeny has been cast as Priscilla Presley. Picture: Getty

What will Priscilla be about?

As the upcoming biopic is based on The New York Times Bestseller, 'Elvis and Me', the script is thought to be adapted to fit Priscilla’s intimate account of her life with Elvis and their marriage from 1967-1973.

The Priscilla movie will be based on the best-selling memoir Elvis and Me. Picture: Alamy

Are there any trailers for Priscilla?

As production is not underway on the film just yet, there are yet to be any teasers or trailers.

But keep your eyes peeled on this page for the latest on Priscilla!

