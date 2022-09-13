Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

13 September 2022, 16:40 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 16:42

A new biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley and her memoir 'Elvis and Me'
A new biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley and her memoir 'Elvis and Me'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

A new film is being made about Priscilla Presley - here’s the lowdown on the upcoming movie from the cast to the release date and trailers.

The life of Priscilla Presley is set to be told in a brand-new feature film titled Priscilla.

Sofia Coppola is set to direct the new biopic, which will be based on the 1985 memoir written by the former wife of Elvis Presley herself, titled 'Elvis and Me'.

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

Contrary to the recent biographical film Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n’ Roll, Priscilla will focus on the couple’s marriage through the eyes of the star’s ex-wife.

A star-studded cast has already been announced as Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley, respectively, and here’s the lowdown on everything else we know about the upcoming film…

A biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley
A biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley. Picture: Alamy

When does the new Priscilla movie come out?

As production is yet to begin with Priscilla, the expected release date isn’t known just yet.

However, filming is set to take place in Autumn 2022 in Toronto.

Who’s cast in the Priscilla movie?

So far, the confirmed cast includes Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, who will star alongside Euphoria and Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in new movie Priscilla
Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in new movie Priscilla. Picture: Alamy
Cailee Spaeny has been cast as Priscilla Presley
Cailee Spaeny has been cast as Priscilla Presley. Picture: Getty

What will Priscilla be about?

As the upcoming biopic is based on The New York Times Bestseller, 'Elvis and Me', the script is thought to be adapted to fit Priscilla’s intimate account of her life with Elvis and their marriage from 1967-1973.

The Priscilla movie will be based on the best-selling memoir Elvis and Me
The Priscilla movie will be based on the best-selling memoir Elvis and Me. Picture: Alamy

Are there any trailers for Priscilla?

As production is not underway on the film just yet, there are yet to be any teasers or trailers.

But keep your eyes peeled on this page for the latest on Priscilla!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

Fans think Adele has addressed the marriage rumours

Adele 'Confirms She's Married' By Wearing Wedding Ring At Beyoncé's Birthday

Niall Horan's best on-stage moments date back to his time in One Direction

Niall Horan’s Most Memorable On Stage Moments From One Direction Tour To Famous Moves

Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys speech has been the talk of the internet

Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Trending After Her First Ever Emmys Win

Zendaya has had quite the career already

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star