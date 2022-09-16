Prince William Makes Sweet Comment About His Dog Helping Him Through His Grief

Prince William had a sweet exchange with a dog owner when paying respects to the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Prince William shared a touching exchange with a member of the public after they came to pay their respects to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her passing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, stepped out to greet mourners at Windsor Castle earlier this week as the nation continues to mourn the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they reunited during this difficult time.

Whilst meeting with members of the public who arrived at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the Queen, one touching exchange in particular between Prince William and a dog owner captured the hearts of many.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid their respects to Her Majesty The Queen. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8. Picture: Getty

In a clip which has since been shared numerous times online, Prince William can be seen spotting an adorable Italian greyhound named Luna in the crowd.

Stroking the dog, William said: “You're very sweet Luna. How old is she?"

Luna’s owner then responded, telling him that she’s two years old.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Prince William then admits that his own dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla, is helping him deal with his grief during this time.

He sweetly said: “Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment. I’ve got a spaniel called Orla. She's very sweet."

William then thanked the crowd for coming out to show their support for the royal family.

